Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to sign Wilfried Zaha; club planning summer mass exodus, and more - February 5, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (February 9) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side are third in the league after 21 games and registered a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4).

Meanwhile, former Red Devils defender Danny Simpson has advised the club to sign Wilfried Zaha. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are planning to offload a host of players this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 5, 2023:

Manchester United advised to sign Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha could be on the move this summer.

Danny Simpson reckons Manchester United should take Wilfried Zaha back to Old Trafford this summer.

The Ivorian winger is in the final months of his contract with Crystal Palace and looks set to leave Selhurst Park on a Bosman move. The 30-year-old has been one of the most feared attackers in the Premier League since returning from his failed transfer to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, as cited by The Metro, Simpson said that Zaha can instantly improve the current Liverpool side.

“It’s a tough question; he can go wherever he likes especially on a free transfer in the summer. I feel like Wilf plays better when he is the main man. I know he was a lot younger when he went to United, but if he goes to another top four top side he’s not going to be the main man,” said Simpson.

He continued:

“So it is interesting to see where he goes, but I think somewhere like Liverpool could do with him because at the moment it is not happening for them.”

Simpson went on to urge his former club to sign Zaha this summer, pointing out that the Ivorian international could dovetail with Marcus Rashford.

“I would bring him back here. If you looking at Marcus Rashford as the no9 and Wilfried on the left, that is some firepower. It was Sir Alex Ferguson who signed him then he left. Moyes obviously came in, and it didn’t work out. I do genuinely believe if Sir Alex was the manager when he signed, we would have seen a different Wilfried Zaha at Manchester United,” said Simpson.

Zaha has appeared 20 times across competitions for The Eagles this season, scoring six goals and setting up three.

Red Devils planning summer mass exodus

Harry Maguire looks likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are planning a mass exodus this summer, according to The Daily Mirror via Caught Offside.

Ten Hag has been ringing in the changes since taking charge at Old Trafford last summer. The Dutch manager has brought in quite a few new faces and is now ready to offload players who don’t feature in his plans.

The Red Devils will listen to offers for at least six senior members of the first team squad at the end of the season. Among the players likely to be sold are Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles and Erik Bailly. The latter three are fringe squad members and are unlikely to be missed.

Maguire, meanwhile, has divided opinion for a while, and his time at Manchester United could finally be coming to an end. Scott McTominay has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag, while Martial’s injury woes make him unreliable.

David de Gea confident of signing new deal at Old Trafford

David de Gea wants to remain at Old Trafford.

David de Gea is confident of extending his stay at Old Trafford. The Spanish goalkeeper has been an outstanding servant to Manchester United over the years but is in the final few months of his contract.

His position in the team has come under scrutiny in recent campaigns, but the 32-year-old has been impeccable for Ten Hag this season.

Speaking after the win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, De Gea appeared convinced that talks between his entourage and the Red Devils will end on a positive note.

“We’re still talking. I’m just focused on the game; that’s the most important thing, but for sure, it’s going to end in a good way,” said De Gea.

The Spaniard has been an omnipresent figure under Ten Hag this season, registering 13 clean sheets in 30 games across competitions.

