Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils cannot afford to let Cristiano Ronaldo go, says former player; club identify Frenkie de Jong alternatives, and more - August 2, 2022

Manchester United are expected to fight for a place in the top four of the Premier League next season. New manager Erik ten Hag will look to better the sixth-placed finish the club managed in the last campaign.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand has said that the Old Trafford outfit cannot afford to let Cristiano Ronaldo go this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have identified two alternatives to Frenkie de Jong.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 2, 2022:

Manchester United cannot afford to let Cristiano Ronaldo go, says Rio Ferdinand

Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate to move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United cannot afford to let Cristiano Ronaldo go this summer, according to Rio Ferdinand. The Portuguese already has one foot out of Old Trafford but has struggled to find suitors. The Red Devils are also reluctant to let the 37-year-old leave.

gives his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's



Do you think United can hold on to their main man?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said that United are wary of letting Ronaldo leave, as they'll struggle to sign a suitable replacement.

“He stays. Man United can’t afford to let him go, that's the problem. Say if we believe the reports, yeah, that Cristiano wants to leave - by the way, you have to respect that he’s had some issues personally, that’s why he didn’t go on the tour. But if the reports are to be believed that he wants to leave, where do Manchester United find 20 goals now in the transfer market?” said Ferdinand.

He added:

“If they go into the window now, who are they going to buy that gets them 20 goals? The only reason why Manchester United don’t let Cristiano Ronaldo go now is because there will be a void of 20-plus goals in the team; you can’t just let that walk out the door with no reinforcements put back in the place.”

Ferdinand said that Anthony Martial is unlikely to score a bagful of goals like Ronaldo. He said:

“(Anthony) Martial’s coming back, but he’s still go a lot to prove; he was let off Sevilla last year. I hope he does come back and fly but again, but I’m not jumping out of the pram; it’s pre-season right now, the front line is looking very, very good at the moment, very lively. But let’s get back into the season when the pressure’s on, and I’ll see the same, then I’ll start saying ‘yes, get out the contract.'”

Red Devils identify Frenkie de Jong alternatives

Frenkie de Jong is no closer to arriving at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans as possible alternatives to Frenkie de Jong, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are actively pursuing the Barcelona midfielder but have struggled to get a deal across the line. Ten Hag worked with De Jong at Ajax and believes the 25-year-old could be key in his rebuilding exercise at Old Trafford.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @_Mo_Ibrahim] Manchester United have back-up options to Frenkie de Jong but are continuing to push for him as they want him to feel like the priority. Chelsea are keeping tabs on De Jong but are focusing on defence as of now. #MUFC Manchester United have back-up options to Frenkie de Jong but are continuing to push for him as they want him to feel like the priority. Chelsea are keeping tabs on De Jong but are focusing on defence as of now. #MUFC [@_Mo_Ibrahim]

With a move yet to materialise, the Premier League giants have kept their options open. Among the targets are Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tielemans of Leicester City. However, the Old Trafford outfit still have De Jong as their priority target for midfield.

Dean Henderson hits back at Manchester United

Dean Henderson has joined Nottingham Forest on loan this summer.

Dean Henderson has criticised Manchester United for a tough 12 months at Old Trafford. The English goalkeeper played second fiddle to David de Gea last season and spent most of the campaign on the bench.

Speaking recently to Talksport, Henderson said that he was promised the number one position at the start of last season, but the club failed to keep their word.

“To be honest, it has probably been the toughest 12 months of my career. It has been tough, hard, and I am so happy I have gone out the other end of it. The conversation I had coming out of the Euros squad was ‘you’re coming back here to be the No.1,” said Henderson.

He added:

“I got Covid-19, came back, so I should have still been the No.1, but then nobody followed through with what they had told me. It was frustrating, because I turned down so many good loans last summer for that reason, and they would not let me go. To sit there for 12 months, it is criminal really, at my age. I was fuming.”

