Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils agree €90m deal to sign Jadon Sancho, French star wants move to Old Trafford and more - 26th June 2021

Manchester United are expected to strengthen their attack this summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to bolster the right-wing ahead of the new season. The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League in the previous campaign but showed a lack of imagination when attempting to break down teams that sit deep. The Norwegian hopes to address that issue over the summer.

Manchester United are also targeting a central defender to forge a rock-solid partnership at the back with Harry Maguire. The Englishman has been a commanding presence at the heart of the Red Devils’ defense, and Solskjaer desires another world-class defender alongside him.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 26 June 2021.

Manchester United agree €90m deal to sign Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have agreed a €90m deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho, according to The Hard Tackle via Rudy Galetti. The Red Devils have already completed personal agreements with the player and it now appears that the year-long saga has finally come to an end. The Premier League giants attempted to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford last summer but failed to match Dortmund’s valuation of the player.

A move failed to materialize as a result, but a year later, Manchester United were back at the Bundesliga side’s doorstep, determined to get their man. The Red Devils had an urgency in their efforts this time, with Dortmund also reducing their valuation of the player.

With both sides eager to have the deal completed, it was only a matter of time before Sancho could get his dream move to Old Trafford. A deal has finally been agreed between the two parties and his transfer is likely to be formally completed at the end of Euro 2020.

French star wants move to Old Trafford

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane wants to join Manchester United, according to The Hard Tackle via The Independent. The Frenchman has been a target for the Red Devils this summer but is being tracked by a few other clubs as well. Varane’s current contract expires in 12 months and he has refused to sign a new deal with Real Madrid.

Manchester United have earmarked the Frenchman as the ideal partner for Maguire and are eager to complete a deal. Varane is ready to inform Real Madrid about his decision and while the player might be available for less than his market price, he is expected to command an exorbitant salary.

Real Madrid monitoring Manchester United midfielder

Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Paul Pogba’s contract situation, according to The Hard Tackle via Ekrem Konur. The Frenchman’s current contract with Manchester United expires next summer and he is yet to sign a new deal. The Red Devils remain eager to extend his stay, but Pogba and his agent have both talked about a move away from Old Trafford on various occasions in the last couple of years.

🤝Manchester United want to extend Paul Pogba's contract for another 3 years.



👥#ManchesterUnited managers are in talks over a contract extension with Mino Raiola.



👀#Juventus and #RealMadrid are keeping a close eye on Paul #Pogba's situation.#Manu #ManUtd #HalaMadrid — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 25, 2021

Unless he agrees to a contract extension, Manchester United might be forced to sell the Frenchman this summer. Real Madrid could then attempt to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu, having held an interest in Pogba for a long time.

