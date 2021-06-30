Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils agree deal for Real Madrid superstar; club end pursuit of Barcelona ace, and more - 29th June 2021

Manchester United are working to provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his required squad reinforcements ahead of the upcoming season.

The Norwegian has steadily pulled the Red Devils up the Premier League table, finishing third and second in his first two full seasons in charge. The aim now is to finally get hands on the coveted league title that has eluded them since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Manchester United know they need world-class additions to their squad to fulfil those ambitions. The Red Devils are looking to bolster their defence as well as their attack before the start of the new campaign.

On that note, let’s look at the key Manchester United stories as on 29th June 2021.

Manchester United agree deal for Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Real Madrid to bring Raphael Varane to Old Trafford, according to The Express via Pipi Estrada.

The Red Devils have earmarked the Frenchman as their top centre-back target this summer and are leaving no stone unturned in making the deal happen. Varane was part of the French team that dramatically crashed out of Euro 2020 against Switzerland on Monday.

“There’s an agreement between Manchester United and Real Madrid for Raphael Varane” pic.twitter.com/lgMBBrJOBA — Lew (@Lzw9ine) June 29, 2021

The end of the Frenchman’s involvement in the tournament is expected to speed up his move to Manchester United. Varane’s current contract expires next summer, and he is eager for a new challenge next season.

The Red Devils are nearing a fruitful end to their Jadon Sancho pursuit as well and will now turn their focus to Varane. Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Pipi Estrada claimed that the Frenchman’s move to Old Trafford has already got finalised. However, there are also reports surfacing that the 28-year-old is having second thoughts about leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Red Devils end pursuit of Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Ousmane Dembele, according to Sport Witness via Xavi Campos.

The Red Devils have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman and were considering him as an option to strengthen their right-wing. The Premier League giants were even willing to pay €50 million this summer for Dembele, whose current contract expires in 12 months.

However, all that has changed since the Frenchman suffered knee tendon damage at Euro 2020.

🔄 (DEMBÉLÉ): Manchester United were willing to pay €50m for Ousmane Dembélé prior to his injury.



• Everything changed with the injury. Now not even the most optimistic at Barça believes that another offer will arrive.#FCB #MUFC #Transfers 🇫🇷



Via (🟡): @xavicampos @OnzeTv3 pic.twitter.com/Ny4PX9DDWi — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 29, 2021

The Blaugrana have confirmed that Dembele will be out for four months, the latest injury setback for the player whose fitness issues have hurt his career growth. So Manchester United are reluctant to invest in the player at the moment.

Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, is edging closer to a move to Old Trafford, so the Red Devils are unlikely to have any regrets about opting out of a move for Dembele.

Manchester United looking to hijack Ajax deal for Kamaldeen Sulemana

Manchester United are attempting to hijack Ajax’s deal for Kamaldeen Sulemana, according to Sport Witness via Voetbal International. The Red Devils have been impressed by the youngster and are now attempting to steal him from right under the noses of the Dutch side.

The 19-year-old is very close to completing his move from FC Nordsjaelland to Ajax, but that could change if Manchester United intervene. As of now, Ajax are the favourites for Sulemana’s signature, so the Red Devils might have to pick up the pace if they wish to bring the Ghanaian player to Old Trafford.

