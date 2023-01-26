Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils backed to sign Harry Kane; club eager for Alejandro Garnacho stay, and more - January 26, 2023

Manchester United secured a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (January 25) at the City Ground in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals. Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net to help the visitors put one foot in the final.

Meanwhile, journalist Ryan Taylor has backed the Red Devils to pay £80 million for Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are desperate to keep Alejandro Garnacho at the club, according to journalist Dean Jones.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 26, 2023:

Manchester United backed to pay £80 million for Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Ryan Taylor reckons Manchester United could be prepared to pay £80 million for Harry Kane in the summer.

Manager Erik ten Hag is eager to add a world-class striker to his roster this year and the Englishman is among the shortlisted candidates. Kane has been on a roll for Tottenham Hotspur over the years and fits the bill.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Paul Merson says Manchester United should try to sign Harry Kane as soon as possible if they want to have any chance of winning the Premier League 🤔 Paul Merson says Manchester United should try to sign Harry Kane as soon as possible if they want to have any chance of winning the Premier League 🤔🏆 https://t.co/BdIr34Hrrh

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor said that a top-four finish this season could prompt the Red Devils to splash the cash on the 29-year-old.

“They (Tottenham) cannot afford to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer – no way at all – and I think a fee of about £80m is one that I think if United get top four, they’d probably be prepared to meet,” said Taylor.

Kane has amassed 18 goals and three assists in 29 appearances across competitions this season for Spurs.

Red Devils eager for Alejandro Garnacho stay

Alejandro Garnacho has been heavily involved under Ten Hag this season.

Manchester United are desperate to keep Alejandro Garnacho at Old Trafford, according to Dean Jones.

The Argentinean has gone from strength to strength since breaking into the first team this season. His performances have generated interest from clubs around the continent, prompting the Red Devils to move to secure his future.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Erik ten Hag says 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho is unlike many players in the Premier League Erik ten Hag says 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho is unlike many players in the Premier League 👀 https://t.co/C4XGvPmXqo

The 18-year-old’s contract with the Premier League giants runs till 2024, and the club also have the option of an additional year. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Garnacho is already proving to be a generational talent.

“This is the sort of talent you can’t just ignore because you might not find it again. If you look at the type of money and the type of players that Chelsea have been buying recently, Garnacho isn’t that far from being in that bracket of player right now,” said Jones.

He added:

“United, obviously, lost a potential £100 million asset in Greenwood already, and to have Garnacho in a moment like this is something they really want to secure.”

The Argentinean has registered three goals and six assists in 21 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Manchester United could win Youri Tielemans race, says Ben Jacobs

Youri Tielemans is likely to leave the King Power Stadium this year.

Manchester United could move for Youri Tielemans this year, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Belgian midfielder’s contract with Leicester City runs out at the end of the season. The Foxes are resigned to losing him for free in the summer but may not let the player leave in January.

Speaking to The Football Terrace podcast, as cited by Geordie Boot Boys, Jacobs said that the Red Devils are looking for creative players this year.

“I think we shouldn’t only be referring to a late Manchester United movement in terms of strikers. From what I hear, it’s more creative minded players that can either get box-to-box from attacking midfield, or in central areas or are a little more versatile across the front areas,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Therefore, keep an eye on a player like Youri Tielemans, who will be available on a free transfer in the summer. The expectation is that Leicester are going to try and hang on to Tielemans; they are not going to accept any financial offers now, because it’s more valuable to the football club to lose him on a free but have Tielemans help keep Leicester up.”

United Update @UnitedsUpdate Manchester United are exploring a cut-price move for Youri Tielemans this month. [#MUFC Manchester United are exploring a cut-price move for Youri Tielemans this month. [ @sachatavolieri 🚨🇧🇪 Manchester United are exploring a cut-price move for Youri Tielemans this month. [@sachatavolieri] #MUFC https://t.co/LWtBFgb4dW

Jacobs named Arsenal and Newcastle United among Tielemans’ suitors but stressed the possibility of a move to Old Trafford.

“We know Arsenal could be in the mix for a midfielder, especially with Thomas Partey injured. And I’m still waiting to see if a Manchester United, less likely a Newcastle, possibly an Arsenal, choose to speed up the strategy on Tielemans, and, due to need, put something down,” said Jacobs.

He concluded:

“I guarantee you, as soon as anyone puts an offer down for Tielemans, other clubs will have their heads turned, and Manchester United are ones to watch in that capacity.”

Tielemans has appeared 25 times across competitions for Leicester this season, scoring four goals and registering an assist.

