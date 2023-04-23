Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils battling Liverpool for Brighton star; club eyeing Ivan Toney, and more - April 23, 2023

Manchester United secured a nail-biting win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday (April 23) at Wembley. Erik ten Hag’s team won 7-6 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are locked in a battle with Liverpool for a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are interested in Ivan Toney.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 23, 2023:

Manchester United battling Liverpool for Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are locked in a battle with Liverpool for the signature of Alexis Mac Allister, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean midfielder has been in superb form for Brighton & Hove Albion this season. The 23-year-old also enjoyed a fruitful time with La Albiceleste at Qatar in December, helping his nation win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mac Allister has continued that form at the Amex, turning heads at clubs across the league. The Red Devils are likely to look for midfield reinforcements this summer to mitigate the expected departure of Scott McTominay. With Marcel Sabitzer also scheduled to return to Bayern Munich at the end of the season, the Premier League giants have turned to Mac Allister.

However, Liverpool also have their eyes on the Argentinean. Manager Jurgen Klopp's side have struggle thisd season, so revamping the midfield this summer is a priority. As such, the Reds are likely to give Manchester United a run for their money in the race for Mac Allister.

Red Devils eyeing Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Ivan Toney, according to Football Insider. The Red Devils have struggled due to the lack of a proven goalscorer this season.

Ten Hag opted to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in November after the attacker's controversial interview but failed to bring in a potent replacement in January. The Premier League giants signed Wout Weghorst to fill the gap in attack, but the Dutch striker has struggled for goals.

Manchester United do have Anthony Martial in their ranks, but the Frenchman’s injury woes have been well documented. Ten Hag wants a new No. 9 to lead his attack next season and has been eyeing the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen recently.

However, Toney has emerged as a cost-effective option. The Englishman has been quite impressive for Brentford this season, amassing 20 goals and five assists in 32 games across competitions. However, the Red Devils are wary about submitting a bid amid his gambling investigation.

Manchester United scouting Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United sent a scout to watch Diogo Costa on Saturday during Porto’s game against Pacos de Ferreira, according to A Bola via Sport Witness.

The Red Devils have an interest in Diogo Costa, who has reportedly been identified as a possible replacement for David de Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League giants but is yet to sign a new deal.

De Gea has blown hot and cold recently for Manchester United. He has been at the club for more than a decade but has divided opinion among fans. This season, he has pulled off spectacular saves but also cost the club with errors, especially with the ball at his feet. The 32-year-old had a night to forget against Sevilla in midweek, where he was culpable for two goals in the 3-0 defeat.

The Red Devils are losing patience with their star man, who's also the highest paid player at the club. The club’s recent renewal proposal includes a paycut, which has left De Gea unimpressed.

Although the player wants to continue his association at Old Trafford, he's yet to sign across the dotted line. Ten Hag has maintained that De Gea remains in his plans and has also publicly defended the Spaniard.

However, the Dutchman will be eager to bring in a goalkeeper with better ball-playing abilities to suit his tactics. Costa fits the bill and would fit in like a glove into Ten Hag’s team. However, he's likely to cost a fortune, as his contract has a €75 million release clause.

