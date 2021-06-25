Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils begin negotiations to extend Paul Pogba stay, Real Madrid waiting for club to move for star defender and more - 24th June 2021

Manchester United are on the cusp of returning to their glory days, having finished last season in second place in the Premier League. The defeat at the hands of Villarreal in the Europa League final made for a disappointing end to a decent season. But there has been visible progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils are eager to continue the good work by attempting some smart investments this summer.

The defense continues to be a problem for Manchester United and Solskjaer is looking to bring in a partner for Harry Maguire. The Norwegian is also keen to hold on to some of his prized assets and keep his best players at Old Trafford.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 24 June 2021.

Manchester United begin negotiations to extend Paul Pogba stay

Paul Pogba

Manchester United have begun negotiations with representatives of Paul Pogba to extend the Frenchman’s stay at Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports. Pogba’s current deal expires next summer and he will be free to talk with a potential suitor from January next year. The Red Devils do not want to lose him for free once again and as such have already initiated the process to extend his stay.

A number of clubs are interested in signing Paul Pogba, but as it stands #mufc have received no official bids #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 24, 2021

Solskjaer is determined to keep hold of the Frenchman, who enjoyed a resurgence under the Norwegian last season. There is a line of clubs interested in his services, but Manchester United have not received any offers for the Frenchman. The Red Devils are planning for the new season with Pogba in the team, but if the player refuses to extend his stay, the Premier League giants might be forced to sell him to avoid losing him for free next year.

Real Madrid waiting for Manchester United to move for star defender

Raphael Varane

Real Madrid are waiting for Manchester United to move for Raphael Varane, according to Sport Witness via AS. The Frenchman’s current deal expires in 12 months and he has not accepted Los Blancos’ offer for an extension so far. The La Liga giants are looking to sell him this summer and will allow him to leave for €50m. Real Madrid are hoping that the Red Devils will arrive with an offer to match their valuation of the player.

Chelsea and Manchester City have informal interest in Raphael Varane, but Manchester United are, at this stage, the club most likely to try to do a deal.



- @AdamCrafton_ pic.twitter.com/uc1AmWJfkl — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) June 23, 2021

Manchester United have identified Varane as the ideal partner for Maguire and are looking to bring the player to Old Trafford. A swap deal involving Pogba was discussed, but Real Madrid want to raise money from the sale to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Red Devils keeping tabs on Atalanta youngster

Manchester United are keeping tabs on highly-rated Atalanta youngster Alessandro Cortinovis, according to Sport Witness via TuttoMercatoWeb. The Red Devils are interested in the Italian, but face competition for his signature from quite a few clubs around Europe.

However, Manchester United have a good chance of securing his signature, as they enjoy a fantastic relationship with Atalanta since completing the deal for Amad Diallo. Cortinovis, interestingly, has not yet made his senior debut for the Serie A side but has been very impressive for the youth team. The 20-year-old has managed 12 goals and three assists from 24 appearances for Atalanta Primavera this season.

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Prem Deshpande