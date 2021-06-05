Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils begin negotiations for Jadon Sancho, Portuguese superstar not a target for club this summer and more - 4 June 2021

The PFA Team of the Year was announced on Friday and it is no surprise to see Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw representing Manchester United in a squad dominated by Manchester City. Both players have been indispensable to the Red Devils this season and their place in the team of the year is well deserved.

Manchester United have already begun preparations for next season. The club has released a list of fringe players and academy graduates set to leave the club this summer. The Red Devils have also confirmed that they are negotiating deals with Juan Mata and Lee Grant.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 4 June 2021.

Manchester United begin negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have begun negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, according to reports. The Red Devils have been linked with the Englishman since last summer, but a move has failed to materialize.

This was mainly due to a difference in the valuation of the player between the two clubs. It is believed Sancho has already accepted personal terms with the Premier League giants.

However, it now appears that there’s finally progress in the Sancho saga. Manchester United are willing to pay £80m for the Englishman, but the Bundesliga side want another £20m in add ons.

The Red Devils want to complete the transfer before Euro 2020, which might not be feasible. However, there is optimism at Old Trafford that a move will materialize soon.

Portuguese superstar not a target for the Red Devils summer

Manchester United are not planning a move for prodigal son Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to Manchester Evening News. The Portuguese is admired by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but is not expected to return to his old hunting ground.

Manchester United are currently invested in other transfer targets and it is believed Cristiano Ronaldo is not high on their priority list. The Red Devils have not targeted him in recent seasons and that is unlikely to change this summer.

Manchester United battling with Newcastle United for midfield prodigy

Manchester United are locked in a battle with Newcastle United for the signature of Grimsby Town midfielder Ben Grist, according to The Hard Tackle via Football League World. The 16-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances with the youth side and has been training with the first team for some time now.

The Red Devils have altered their transfer strategy since Solskjaer's arrival at the club. Manchester United have put a greater emphasis on signing talented young footballers of late. The club believes Grist has the potential to be a future star. However, the Red Devils face stiff competition from the Magpies and Leicester City to secure the player's services.

