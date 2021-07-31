Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer key to blockbuster 2022 signing; club in talks with 3 summer targets, and more - 31st July 2021

Manchester United have been very impressive this summer. The Red Devils endured a disappointing end to the 2020-21 season, losing the UEFA Europa League final to Villarreal. However, the Premier League giants look determined to use the summer to address the gaps in their roster.

Manchester United have welcomed Jadon Sancho, Tom Heaton and Raphael Varane to Old Trafford so far, with a few more incomings expected. On that note, let’s take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 31 July 2021.

Manchester United believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer key to signing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Manchester United believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be key to the blockbuster signing of Erling Haaland next summer, according to The Express via Daily Star.

The Norwegian’s future is the talk of town, but Borussia Dortmund are holding out for a colossal £150 million fee for his services. Chelsea are attempting to sign him, but a move looks unlikely this summer.

Haaland could be available for £65 million next summer, and there’s expected to be a beeline for his services. However, the Red Devils are optimistic they can steal a march on their rivals to secure Haaland's services in a year's time.

Manchester United have distanced themselves from this summer’s battle for the Norwegian’s signature. The Red Devils have extended Edinson Cavani’s stay at Old Trafford by 12 months, but are expected to target Haaland next year. It is believed Solskjaer’s relationship with his countryman could be the key to their pursuit of the young striker.

One thing in United's favour is that Haaland knows Solskjaer well having worked with him at Molde.



Haaland has previously spoken fondly of his compatriot, pointing out he had a big influence on his career as a young forward. — Manuel Menacho (@MenachoManuel1) July 27, 2021

Haaland played under the current Manchester United manager during his time at Molde and holds Solskjaer in high regard. The Red Devils are banking on that relationship to work in their favour next summer.

Red Devils in talks with Ruben Neves, Saul Niguez and Eduardo Camavinga

Ruben Neves

Manchester United have already set their sights on their next transfer targets after securing the services of Raphael Varane.

According to The Express via ESPN, Red Devils chief Matt Judge has been in touch with representatives of Ruben Neves, Saul Niguez and Eduardo Camavinga. While it is unlikely that all three will arrive at Old Trafford this summer, the Premier League giants are ready to keep their options open.

Sources say Matt Judge has already talked to representatives of potential Paul Pogba replacements, including Eduardo Camavinga, Ruben Neves and Saúl Ñíguez. #MUFC [@RobDawsonESPN, ESPN] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 31, 2021

However, Manchester United’s pursuit of the trio will depend on the future of Paul Pogba at the club. The Frenchman has been tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer, but a contract extension cannot be ruled out either.

Manchester United planning 2022 move for Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka

Manchester United are planning a move for Leon Goretzka if Bayern Munich fail to tie him down to a new contract, according to Caught Offside via ESPN.

The German midfielder’s current deal is set to expire in 12 months, and talks of an extension have not yet reached a conclusive end as of now. Goretzka is contemplating a move away from the Allianz Arena, with the Red Devils monitoring his situation.

However, Manchester United will only attempt to secure his services if he does not extend his stay with the Bavarian giants before the end of the current transfer window.

Edited by Bhargav