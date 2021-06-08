Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils can sign Bundesliga superstar for £80m plus add-ons, club interested in €60m Serie A striker and more - 7 June 2021

Manchester United are expected to make two or three signings this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken openly of the need to make additions to the first team as the Red Devils aim to close the gap on Manchester City next season.

Winning silverware is part of the Norwegian’s agenda. The Premier League giants came within touching distance of a trophy in the UEFA Europa League final but ended up on the losing side in May.

Manchester United are likely to add a right-winger and a central defender to their squad this summer. There are also no out-and-out defensive midfielders in the squad apart from Nemanja Matic and that is an area the Red Devils could focus on. A new striker is also on Solskjaer’s wish list.

On that note, let’s look at the major Manchester United transfer news from 7 June 2021.

Manchester United can sign Bundesliga superstar for £80m plus add-ons

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United can sign Jadon Sancho for £80m, with another £20m in add-ons, according to The Times. The report claims that Borussia Dortmund have slashed their asking price for the Englishman. The Red Devils are currently negotiating personal terms with the Bundesliga superstar, but are yet to submit an official bid.

Borussia Dortmund are understood to be willing to accept £80m plus £20m in add-ons for Jadon Sancho which leaves all parties believing a solution can be found this summer. #MUFC [@TomRoddy_, Times] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 7, 2021

Manchester United were linked to Sancho last summer as well. However, a move failed to materialize as the Red Devils were reluctant to match Dortmund’s exorbitant valuation of the footballer.

The current price tag is more realistic and one that the Premier League giants are willing to pay. The Englishman has two years left on his current contract and a dream move to Old Trafford could finally happen.

Manchester United interested in €60m Serie A striker

Dušan Vlahović

Manchester United are interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Sport Witness via Corriere dello Sport. The Serbian, who is valued at €60m, enjoyed a fantastic season in the Serie A, scoring 21 goals. However, the Red Devils could face stiff competition from Juventus, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester City for the player's services.

🥉| Manchester United are interested in Dusan Vlahovic. But face competition from Juventus. #MUFC



(Corriere Dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/7k4ZkuKJYR — United Magazine (@utdMagazine) June 7, 2021

The Devils remain interested in a striker this summer even though Edinson Cavani has agreed to extend his stay at Old Trafford. The Red Devils want to sign both Harry Kane and Erling Haaland but are aware that a deal for either is unrealistic. As such, Vlahovic could be a fine alternative for the Premier League giants to consider.

La Liga midfielder will cost Red Devils €40-50m

Saul Niguez

Manchester United can sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid for €40-50m, according to Sport Witness via Marca. The Red Devils have been linked to the Spaniard, who is surplus to requirements at the Wanda Metropolitano. Chelsea are also monitoring the player, who is said to be ready to take up a new challenge.

It was previously believed that Saul would cost around €80m, but Marca has refuted those claims. The Spanish news outlet revealed that the midfielder could be available for a lot less and that Atletico are yet to receive any offer for the player.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar