Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils close to signing Real Madrid ace; Tottenham name price for Harry Kane, and more - 12th July 2021

Manchester United are working to secure their third signing of the summer, after already bringing in Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League last season and are planning to go one step further next campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already overseen stellar improvements to the squad since taking charge but wants a few additions this summer to turn his team into title challengers.

Manchester United are eager to sign a defender before the start of the new season. The Red Devils would also like to bolster their attack, while some of their fringe players could be allowed to leave.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 12 July 2021.

Manchester United close to signing Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane

Manchester United are very close to signing Raphael Varane, according to The Hard Tackle via Dario AS Journalist Edu Cornago.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract and is unwilling to sign an extension with Real Madrid. Varane has been on the radar of the Red Devils for a long time, and the club are hot on his heels this summer.

The Premier League giants have already agreed personal terms with the player, and if reports are to be believed, negotiations with Real Madrid are expected to reach a conclusive end very soon.

Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms with Raphaël Varane. Sources have said United are not 'far off' from finalising Varane's demands and hope to conclude the deal within the next few weeks. #MUFC [MEN] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 12, 2021

Manchester United believe signing a defensive partner for Harry Maguire is one of their most pressing needs this summer.

The Englishman was massive for his country at Euro 2020, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want Maguire to forge a steady partnership with Varane at the heart of the Red Devils' defence. The Frenchman is a proven winner and an upgrade on the current options available to the Norwegian.

Tottenham Hotspur name price for Harry Kane

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have slapped a £200 million price tag on Harry Kane, according to The Express via Tuttomercatoweb.

The Englishman has made quite a few clubs sit up and take notice after expressing a desire for a new challenge. Manchester United have been linked with a move for the player, but it now appears that Solskjaer will have to break the bank to get his man.

There has been talk of a swap deal in progress involving two players, but Spurs want a cash-only offer to part ways with their star man. It is highly unlikely that the Red Devils will match the valuation for the player, as the club has already invested heavily in a deal for Jadon Sancho and is working on bringing Raphael Varane to Old Trafford.

Real Madrid negotiating with Manchester United for Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot

Real Madrid are negotiating with Manchester United for the transfer of Diogo Dalot, according to The Hard Tackle via Pedro Almeida.

The Portuguese full-back spent last season on loan at AC Milan, and Carlo Ancelotti is eager to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Open talks between Manchester United and Real Madrid by Diogo #Dalot. The Portuguese player was a request from Carlo #Ancelotti. 🇵🇹 #transfers #MUFC #RMCF — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) July 10, 2021

Dalot is behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order at Old Trafford and is not guaranteed game time next season. Solskjaer may want him to stay to provide cover for the position, but Manchester United could be tempted to let him leave if they receive a decent offer for the Portuguese player.

