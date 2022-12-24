Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils closing in on Cody Gakpo; club confident of Alejandro Garnacho stay, and more - December 23, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Nottingham Forrest on Tuesday in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a 2-0 EFL Cup win over Burnley.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has said that the Red Devils are closing in on Cody Gakpo. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Old Trafford outfit are confident of extending Alejandro Garnacho’s stay at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 23, 2022.

Manchester United closing in on Cody Gakpo, says Dean Jones

Cody Gakpo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are edging closer to Cody Gakpo, according to Dean Jones. The Dutch forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer. Gakpo has been on a superb run of form with PSV Eindhoven this season, registering 13 goals and 17 assists from 24 games across competitions.

In his column for Give Me Sport, Jones said that the 23-year-old is already sold on the idea of playing under Ten Hag.

“Yes, we have heard this one a few times before. But the player is already convinced of the idea of joining Manchester United and so we wait for the financial details to fall into place. Gakpo has an understanding of Erik Ten Hag and what he is trying to achieve at United, where he has impressed with his coaching methods,” wrote Jones.

Erik ten Hag on Cody Gakpo and his World Cup performances: "There were many, many good players in the World Cup…". Big smile on his face, then Erik ten Hag again: "Van Nistelrooy says there's a point when you can't say no to bids? You can say that for many players!".

Jones added that Manchester United are likely to sign him for £40 million.

“Sources close to this deal expect United to pay around £40million to PSV Eindhoven in order to complete a deal but we will have to see what their first move is—it is important not to low-ball with the opening offer,” wrote Jones.

Gakpo had an impressive run with the Oranje at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals in five games.

Red Devils confident of Alejandro Garnacho stay, says Fabrizio Romano

Alejandro Garnacho wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are confident of extending Alejandro Garnacho’s stay at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean youngster has broken into the scene this season under Ten Hag and already looks like a future superstar. His emergence has attracted attention from clubs around the continent, with the player in the final year of his contract. The Red Devils are eager to end speculation about his future by tying him down to a new deal.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Chelsea and Arsenal are among the teams keeping track of Alejandro Garnacho's contract situation.

Chelsea and Arsenal are among the teams keeping track of Alejandro Garnacho's contract situation. Manchester United are continuing negotiations to extend the Argentine player's contract until.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that Garnacho is happy at Manchester United.

“From what I’m told, the player is focusing on Man United, he’s happy there and the club are wanting to have an important contract. So, there are conversations ongoing but Man United are confident,” said Romano.

Garnacho has appeared 12 times for the Red Devils across competitions this season, amassing three goals and as many assists.

Erik ten Hag aiming for top-four finish

Erik ten Hag is eager to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. The Dutch manager took charge at Manchester United this summer and has overseen a solid improvement in performances. The Red Devils are fifth in the league after 14 games, three points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Speaking to the press, Ten Hag said that there are seven or eight clubs fighting for the top four places.

“The competition is tough, but I think it counts for all of the seven or eight clubs who are competing for the top four,” said Ten Hag.

Ten Hag admits he is under pressure to deliver a top-four finish at Man Utd after spending £220m. 'I accept that pressure. But also for the manager of Chelsea and of Newcastle, those clubs who have invested a lot. It's big pressure for all of us to get into the top four.'

The Dutch manager said that if Manchester United perform well and make the right progress, they stand a good chance of finishing in the top four.

“For those who follow the Premier League, it is great because it is exciting and you have to battle for everyone to get those points. What I am looking at is the process and how we are performing, we have to get the results and then also we have to make the right progress, and then we have a good chance of getting into the top four.''

He added:

“I get it and I understand [the pressure]. This is also the same for the manager of Chelsea and for Newcastle United. At all of those clubs, they invest a lot in their clubs, there is a big pressure at all of those clubs because they all want to get into the top four. We want to fight for those trophies and that is clear.''

The Red Devils have won eight games and lost four times in the league this season.

