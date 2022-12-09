Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils have Cody Gakpo regret, Alejandro Garnacho firmly in Erik ten Hag's plans, more - December 8, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League after 14 games. Erik ten Hag somewhat steadied the ship after a rocky start to life at Old Trafford before the club season was suspended for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has said that the Red Devils regret not signing Cody Gakpo this summer. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has said that Alejandro Garnacho is firmly in Ten Hag’s plans.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from December 8, 2022.

Manchester United have Cody Gakpo regret, says Dean Jones

Cody Gakpo has been outstanding this season

Dean Jones has said that Manchester United regret not completing a move for Cody Gakpo this summer. The Red Devils were linked with the PSV Eindhoven forward earlier this year, but opted to break the bank for Antony instead. That decision has come back to haunt them, as the Dutchman has gone from strength to strength this season.

Gakpo has been outstanding for the Eredivisie side in the current campaign, registering 13 goals and 17 assists from 24 games in all competitions. The 23-year-old has also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his three goals in four games have helped the Netherlands reach the quarterfinals.

"I thought about Man Utd last summer, but when that didn't happen, I didn't know anymore. Then Leeds arrived, I had doubts… now I wait and see". Cody Gakpo: "I haven't heard from Manchester United yet. If they come, I will think about it with God's help", tells @NRC.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Manchester United had a clear run at Gakpo this summer, which might not be the case in the upcoming transfer windows.

“They had a pretty clear run at Gakpo in the summer, in terms of big-club interest. So in hindsight, of course they wish they’d got that deal done but they can’t really think about that now. When you put that to people around the club; ‘it didn’t happen so you’ve got to move on',” said Jones.

Gakpo is currently preparing to take on Argentina on Friday.

Fabrizio Romano says Alejandro Garnacho is firmly in Erik ten Hag's plans

Alejandro Garnacho is the latest talent to rise out of the academy at Old Trafford

Alejandro Garnacho is firmly in Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Argentinean has broken into the first team this season and already looks like a future star. His impressive rise at Old Trafford has earned him admirers at clubs around the continent, including Real Madrid.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils are eager to tie Garnacho down to a new deal.

“Ten Hag is really happy with Garnacho’s development. He’s doing very well also in training, he’s part of present and future plans. The idea of the club is to extend his contract as soon as possible, negotiations are ongoing,” said Romano.

The 18-year-old has appeared 11 times for Manchester United this season, amassing three goals and three assists.

Ramires heaps praise on Casemiro

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford this summer

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires spoke highly of his countryman Casemiro. The 30-year-old joined Manchester United from Real Madrid this summer and has already become an integral part of the starting XI. Casemiro has also enjoyed a superb 2022 FIFA World Cup so far, playing a pivotal part in the Selecao’s passage to the quarterfinals.

Ramires recently named Casemiro as the most talented Brazilian in the Premier League right now.

“I have so many Brazilian friends still playing in the Premier League so it’s very hard to pick a standout player; there are a lot of young boys coming through who are right up there for me. A lot of players are so important for their teams but maybe play a different role for the national team,” said Ramires.

The 35-year-old added:

“The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Antony have been incredible so far this season; I feel like my back is literally against a wall when I’m being asked to pick a standout player, because there are so many talented Brazilians in England right now.”

He concluded:

“But, for me, one player who has made the most impact is Casemiro. He is solid, and he’s a great addition, not only to Manchester United, but to the Premier League as well.”

Casemiro has appeared 18 times for the Red Devils this season, scoring one goal and setting up one as well.

