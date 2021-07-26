Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils to complete £39m deal for Raphael Varane next week, Barcelona interested in French star, and more - 25th July 2021

Manchester United have already begun preparations for the new season by securing the services of Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton this summer. The Red Devils also handed a contract extension to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, tying him down to three more years with an option for another year. It is testament to the progress made by the Norwegian since taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning to make a few more additions to their squad before the start of the new season. Solskjaer has no intentions of resting on his laurels and wants a new world-class defender in his squad. The Norwegian could also wield the ax on a few of his current stars this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 25 July 2021.

Manchester United to complete £39m deal for Raphael Varane next week

Raphael Varane

Manchester United are set to complete a highly anticipated transfer for Raphael Varane in the coming week, according to The Express via Le Parisien. The Red Devils reached a breakthrough in negotiations with Real Madrid for the French defender on Sunday and the Premier League giants will reportedly pay £39m for Varane. The two clubs are very close to completing a deal for the Frenchman, whose current contract with the La Liga giants expires in 12 months.

🗞 Raphaël Varane is increasingly close to #mufc. Real Madrid and United have started to negotiate directly and we are entering a week that could be decisive for a transfer. The operation could be settled between €45-55m. [@Tanziloic, @RMCsport] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 25, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the Frenchman could dovetail with Harry Maguire to forge a rock-solid partnership at the back for Manchester United. The Norwegian is eager to make Varane his third signing of the signing as he prepares to lay siege to the Premier League title next season. The Red Devils are optimistic that the Maguire-Varane partnership could be as successful as the pairing of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand.

Barcelona interested in French star

Anthony Martial

Barcelona are interested in Anthony Martial, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans have been keeping a close eye on the Frenchman for some time, but it is not clear whether they are planning a move for the Manchester United star this summer. Martial has been fairly inconsistent since joining the Red Devils in 2015, and his future could be in doubt after the arrival of Jadon Sancho.

Barcelona have followed Anthony Martial for a long time. #MUFC [@mundodeportivo] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 25, 2021

The Frenchman endured a disappointing 2020/21 season, marred both by injuries and off form, and Manchester United are warming up to the idea of offloading him this summer.

Manchester United unwilling to reduce price-tag for AC Milan target

Diogo Dalot

Manchester United are unwilling to reduce their asking price for Diogo Dalot amid interest from AC Milan, according to Sport Witness via Milan News. The Serie A side are eager to sign the Portuguese, who spent last season on loan at the club. However, the Red Devils have refused to budge on their valuation of the player, forcing a dent in negotiations.

The Rossoneri are hoping to secure some discounts from the Premier League side, but Manchester United have not relented to their requests so far. AC Milan are now hoping for a helping hand from Dalot when he returns to pre-season training with the Red Devils at the end of his holiday.

