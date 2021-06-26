Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils could complete Jadon Sancho deal during Euro 2020; club interested in Uruguayan midfielder, and more - 25th June 2021

Manchester United are picking up the pace in the transfer market after a slow start to the summer. The Red Devils have been linked with a host of players and could be in for a busy couple of months ahead. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to continue his good work at the English club and bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Norwegian helped Manchester United finish second in the league, narrowly missing out on silverware by losing to Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final. The Red Devils are hoping an eventful summer could help them finally taste success next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 25th June 2021.

Manchester United could complete Jadon Sancho deal during Euro 2020

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United could complete a move for Jadon Sancho during Euro 2020, according to Sport Witness via Sport 1.

The Red Devils are locked in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, but both parties are optimistic that a deal can be struck before the end of the tournament. The Englishman has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants, who have made the player their numero uno target this year after missing out on him last summer.

No agreement in the Sancho deal so far. But #MUFC & #BVB are getting closer. Just a matter of time. ⏳ I was said that the financial gap (guaranteed sum) is not in double figures anymore. All parties involved are confident that the deal will happen during #EURO2020 ⚫️🟡@SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) June 25, 2021

Manchester United are very close to meeting Dortmund’s valuation of the player, with the two parties now only a little apart on the financial side of things.

There’s no mention of preparations to conduct Sancho’s medical, but it could be carried out within the England camp, given that he’s currently with his national side now. There’s a desire to reach an agreement as soon as possible, which would be beneficial to both sides. The Bundesliga club could then move on to sign a replacement, while the Red Devils would turn their attention on their other targets.

Red Devils interested in Nicolas De La Cruz

Nicolas De La Cruz

Manchester United are among the clubs currently monitoring Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas De La Cruz, according to Sport Witness. As many as five European clubs have established contact with the River Plate star, including the Red Devils and Fiorentina. The 24-year-old is expected to cost around €16 to €20 million.

Manchester United want to sign River Plate midfielder Nicolás De La Cruz and are among the clubs that have been in touch. He would cost between €16m and €20m, with offers to go in soon. #MUFC [@TNTSportsAR via @Sport_Witness] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 25, 2021

The Uruguayan has been quite impressive with the Argentinean club, so Manchester United are convinced he could be a quality addition to Solskjaer’s squad.

De La Cruz is also a regular feature for Uruguay, where he plays with Edinson Cavani. The report has said that the United striker might have recommended the player to the Red Devils.

Manchester United monitoring Greek prodigy Christos Tzolis

Christos Tzolis

Manchester United are monitoring Greek prodigy Christos Tzolis, according to The Hard Tackle via Voetbalkrant.

The PAOK Salonika youngster has attracted attention from quite a few top clubs around Europe. Apart from the Red Devils, Borussia Dortmund are also tracking the player, who registered 46 appearances in the 2020-21campaign and had a hand in 26 goals.

Tzolis, who is valued at €15 million by his club, has made eight appearances for them. Manchester United have been targetting talented young players under Solskjaer, so their interest in the player is justified.

