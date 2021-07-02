Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils complete signing of Jadon Sancho, French defender edging closer to a move to Old Trafford and more - 1st July 2021

Manchester United are determined to take the final step to glory next season after coming ever so close in the recently concluded one. The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League as well as the UEFA Europa League in the 2020-21 campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be eyeing further improvements in the upcoming season and will be desperate to end the club’s wait for silverware too.

Manchester United are already engaged in preparations for the 2021-22 campaign. The Red Devils want more firepower in their attack but are also looking to add defensive steel before the end of the summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 1 July 2021.

Manchester United complete signing of Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to the club’s official website. The Red Devils have been pursuing the Englishman for over a year and were very close to completing the move last summer. The deal failed to materialize due to differences in payment structure and add-ons. However, the Premier League giants were relentless in their courtship of Sancho and have finally found salvation this year.

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝘂𝗽.



We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Jadon Sancho to United! 🔴⚪⚫#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 1, 2021

The Englishman is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with the option of an additional year. Despite the rumors, Manchester United were the only club to submit an offer for Sancho and the Borussia Dortmund star had his heart set on a move to Old Trafford. A deal was struck between the two clubs for €85m and the 21-year-old is expected to have his medicals soon. Sancho’s arrival will vastly strengthen the right-wing position which has been an Achilles heel for Manchester United for quite some time.

French defender edging closer to move to Old Trafford

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is edging closer to a move to Old Trafford, according to ESPN. The Frenchman is Manchester United’s preferred defensive target this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Varane has all the qualities to dovetail with Harry Maguire at the heart of the Red Devils defense. Football director John Murtough masterminded a swift acquisition of Jadon Sancho and is now focused on getting the Frenchman.

Raphaël Varane is open to the idea of joining #mufc and is unlikely to extend his time with Real Madrid. It's now impossible that he joins PSG after they signed Sergio Ramos #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 1, 2021

Manchester United have already received signs that Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Varane. Los Blancos initially wanted €70m for the Frenchman, but the Red Devils remain confident of striking a deal for €50m. The Premier League giants have also courted Pau Torres as an alternative to Varane, but have accelerated their efforts to get the Frenchman since his exit from Euro 2020.

Manchester United interested in Rangers star

James Tavernier

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on James Tavernier, according to The Hard Tackle via 90 min. The Rangers skipper enjoyed a brilliant 2020-21 campaign, scoring 19 goals and registering 16 assists in all competitions to help his team lift the Scottish Premiership. The Englishman has popped up on the radar of the Red Devils as a cheaper alternative to Kieran Trippier but is also being monitored by Arsenal.

Manchester United are looking to add competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to their squad and believe Tavernier would be ideal for the role.

