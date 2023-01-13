Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils complete Wout Weghorst move; Eric Cantona worried about club, and more - January 12, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to host cross-town rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday (January 14) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side are fourth in the standings after 17 games, four points behind their 'noisy neighbours' in second.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Old Trafford outfit have secured Wout Weghorst’s signature. Elsewhere, Red Devils legend Eric Cantona is worried out the club’s transfer business.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 12, 2023:

Manchester United complete Wout Weghorst move, says Fabrizio Romano

Wout Weghorst is all set to arrive at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have secured the signature of Wout Weghorst, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been in hot pursuit of the 30-year-old recently, with a new striker emerging as an emergency. Ten Hag was eager to bring in a new No. 9 to fill the space vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Official statement will follow after formalities. Man Utd will pay €3m to Besiktas. Manchester United, Besiktas and Burnley have signed all documents for Wout Weghorst deal. Medical tests to take place within 24h after agreement completed on Tuesday.Official statement will follow after formalities. Man Utd will pay €3m to Besiktas. Manchester United, Besiktas and Burnley have signed all documents for Wout Weghorst deal. Medical tests to take place within 24h after agreement completed on Tuesday. 🔴🤝 #MUFC Official statement will follow after formalities. Man Utd will pay €3m to Besiktas. https://t.co/qY9uGLAyIF

Weghorst has been identified as the ideal candidate for the role, but Besiktas were initially reluctant to let him leave.

However, Manchester United have now convinced the Turkish side to part ways with the Dutchman. The two parties, along with the player’s parent club Burnley, have completed all the necessary paperwork. A medical has already been scheduled, and the Red Devils are pushing to get the player signed in time for the Manchester Derby.

The Premier League giants will pay Besiktas €3 million, and an official announcement is expected in the coming hours.

Eric Cantona worried about club

Eric Cantona is unimpressed by his former club’s recruitment process.

Eric Cantona has expressed concerns about Manchester United’s recruitment process. The Red Devils remain in the market for new additions this month as they chase silverware under Ten Hag. However, the club are no longer the ideal destination for top players in world football.

Speaking recently, Cantona said that his former side should emulate Liverpool’s tactics in the transfer market.

“During the time of Alex Ferguson, if you wanted a player, the best in the world, he would come to Manchester United because they were winning in England and Europe. Manchester United were the biggest club in the world, and they had the money to buy any type of player,” said Cantona.

He added:

“Now it is different, because the best players want to play in a team to win things, and United are not in the position to be able to choose the best ones because the best ones won’t come to United. So you have to be clever. Clever like Liverpool."

Cantona continued:

"They took Mane and Salah, not the best players in the world, but with a great team and a great atmosphere, together they won things. And then Mane and Salah became the best players in the world. That’s a great example for United.”

Cantona also outlined the basic requirements for playing for Manchester United.

“You need to have a bit of discipline to win things. But it is not only about that, it is about so many things. It’s about attitude; it’s about how you behave. When you play for a club like Manchester United, you have to have the club in your blood. You have to give your life to this club, to the fans. Then, if you win, OK, but if you don’t win, at least you have given everything,” said Cantona.

Cantona was one of the architects of the Red Devils’ rise under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Red Devils rejected loan offer for Scott McTominay, says Keith Downie

Scott McTominay has struggled for regular game time this season.

Manchester United turned down a recent offer to loan out Scott McTominay, according to journalist Keith Downie.

The Scottish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Casemiro in the summer. However, McTominay remains a valuable squad member for Ten Hag.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Newcastle are keen on Scott McTominay, but Manchester United have made it clear they want to keep him. [ @CraigHope_DM Newcastle are keen on Scott McTominay, but Manchester United have made it clear they want to keep him. [@CraigHope_DM] https://t.co/25Dz7XV1t6

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Downie said that McTominay’s experience of playing in the Premier League makes him an asset.

“The one thing they’ve got in common (McTominay, Tielemans and Caicedo) is (that) they’ve all played in the Premier League. I think there was an enquiry made for McTominay recently, perhaps even on loan, but I don’t think Man United want to do it,” said Downie.

The 26-year-old has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring two goals and setting up another.

Poll : 0 votes