Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils considering Memphis Depay; club have to pay €70 million for Kolo Muani, and more - January 3, 2023

Manchester United host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday (January 3) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will be eager to pick up all three points to bolster his quest for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, journalist Laurie Whitwell has said that the Red Devils are considering a move for Memphis Depay. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Old Trafford outfit will have to pay €70 million for Kolo Muani.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 3, 2023:

Manchester United considering Memphis Depay, says Laurie Whitwell

Memphis Depay is likely to leave the Camp Nou this year.

Manchester United are considering a move for Memphis Depay, according to Laurie Whitwell.

The Dutch forward failed to leave a mark during his time at Old Trafford, eventually leaving to join Barcelona. However, he has blown hot and cold at the Camp Nou as well and is staring at an uncertain future. The Red Devils are expected to bring in attacking reinforcements this month, and Depay has emerged as an option.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Memphis Depay been mentioned a few times as kind of striker @ManUtd might try + sign next month. Doesn't mean they will but when you add availability to Ten Hag's 'it has to match the sporting criteria but also the financial criteria' it does not leave many options. Memphis Depay been mentioned a few times as kind of striker @ManUtd might try + sign next month. Doesn't mean they will but when you add availability to Ten Hag's 'it has to match the sporting criteria but also the financial criteria' it does not leave many options.

Speaking recently, Whitwell said that the Dutchman’s contract situation makes him an enticing option for Ten Hag to consider.

“Memphis Depay will come under consideration, given he only has six months left on his Barcelona contract and should be available for a modest financial commitment. Talks were held last summer, although they were pushed more by Depay’s side,” said Whitwell.

Depay has struggled with injuries this season, appearing just thrice across competitions this season for the Blaugrana and scoring once.

Red Devils have to pay €70 million for Kolo Muani, according to Fabrizio Romano

Kolo Muani has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will have to pay €70 million to secure the signature of Kolo Muani, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward has caught the eye with Eintracht Frankfurt, managing eight goals and 11 assists across competitions this season. His emergence has not escaped the attention of the Red Devils, who are looking for a new No. 9.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are preparing a €60M bid for Eintracht Frankfurt and France forward Randal Kolo Muani.



(Source: Manchester United are preparing a €60M bid for Eintracht Frankfurt and France forward Randal Kolo Muani.(Source: @lequipe 🚨 Manchester United are preparing a €60M bid for Eintracht Frankfurt and France forward Randal Kolo Muani. (Source: @lequipe) https://t.co/zpHtAg9mW7

Ten Hag will have to bring in a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left in November.

The Dutch manager is looking at quite a few options, and Muani has popped up on his radar. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 24-year-old is more likely to move in the summer.

“Manchester United have been linked with a number of strikers, and the latest is Randal Kolo Muani. Still, in January it is more than difficult for any club – there is no intention from Eintracht Frankfurt to sell the player, and his price tag is around €70m. I think Kolo Muani alongside Jonathan David is one to watch for the summer,” wrote Romano.

Manchester United have struggled in front of goal this season, so a new striker could help their quest for a top-four finish.

Dean Saunders advises Tottenham Hotspur to sign Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire could leave Manchester United this year.

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders reckons Harry Maguire could walk into Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI.

The English defender has struggled for game time under Ten Hag at Manchester United this season. The 29-year-old has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Lisandro Martinez in the summer and is now staring at an uncertain future.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Saunders said that Maguire is being frozen out of the first team by Ten Hag.

“If you are trying to get a player out of the club, there are a few ways a manager can do it. You call him in, look him in the eye and say ‘you are never going to play for this football club again; you might as well leave’. The player has got signing on fees due; if he asks for a transfer then he loses all his signing on fees,” said Saunders.

He added:

“The player is not going to ask for a transfer; he’s going to wait to see what you do. Then another one, you’ve got a striker sitting on the bench, and you bring a centre-back on or someone who has never scored a goal ever for the club. That’s what he (Ten Hag) is doing to Harry Maguire.”

The Welshman went on to add that Maguire would be a good fit for Spurs.

“He’s better than what Spurs have got. If he was at Spurs, he would be in the team tomorrow,” said Saunders.

The Englishman has appeared 11 times for the Red Devils this season across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes