Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils cannot depend on Cristiano Ronaldo, says former player; club contemplating Harry Maguire departure, and more - 22 March 2022

Manchester United are all set to end their season without silverware. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick's wards are currently fighting to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, club legend Sammy McIlroy has told the Red Devils that they cannot depend on star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are contemplating the departure of captain Harry Maguire.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 22nd March 2022:

Sammy McIlroy says Manchester United cannot depend on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last summer.

Manchester United legend Sammy McIlroy believes the club cannot depend on Cristiano Ronaldo to always bail them out. The Portuguese has been stellar for the Red Devils this season, scoring 18 goals across competitions, but has lacked support from other attackers.

Speaking to The Mirror, McIlroy pointed out that his former club have struggled whenever Ronaldo has failed to score.

“Ronaldo has come in, and he’s still a fantastic player; there’s no doubt about that. He’s had a fantastic career and is still the leading scorer, but we can’t depend on Ronaldo every week because of his age. He’s second to none, but if Ronaldo is not scoring where are the other goals going to come from?” said McIlroy.

He continued:

“Edinson Cavani has been injured for the majority of the season, and Anthony Elanga has come in and shown lots of promise, but we can’t depend on a young kid to win us games every week. The goals have got to come from other areas."

McIlroy added:

"Bruno Fernandes was a breath of fresh air when he came in, one of the best signings United have ever made, in my eyes, when he first arrived. But even he’s dropped a level from the brilliant standard he set."

McIlroy also spoke about United’s managerial selection process, opining that Thomas Tuchel would be a good choice. He said:

“The manager is picking his 11 players; he’s said how he wants to play, but we’ve got experienced players out there who should be sorting problems out during games. I don’t think that’s happening at the moment."

He continued:

"The next manager decision is going to be the most important decision in a long, long time. It’s an unbelievable job for any manager, but it’s a hard job. Things have got be done, that’s for sure. Why not Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea? He’s a serial winner."

Rangnick is expected to make way for a permanent manager next season. At the moment, Ajax boss Eric ten Hag and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino appear to be the frontrunners for the Old Trafford job.

Red Devils contemplating Harry Maguire departure

Harry Maguire (left) has endured a difficult campaign so far.

Manchester United are considering Harry Maguire’s departure this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Englishman has struggled for form this season and has been heavily criticised for his poor performances. The 29-year-old has failed to justify his exorbitant price-tag, and there have also been calls to remove him from the captaincy. He has made nearly 150 appearances since his arrival from Leicester City in 2019 but has looked fallible at the back.

The Red Devils also seem to have run out of patience with Maguire. The Old Trafford outfit have prepared a shortlist of five players they plan to offload this summer.

The Englishman is among the players who could get jettisoned at the end of the season. Apart from the 29-year-old, David de Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford could also leave.

Kevin Phillips says Jadon Sancho has not delivered at Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho has been lively in recent games.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has saiid that Jadon Sancho is yet to live up to expectations at Manchester United. The Englishman has picked up form in recent games but was not selected for the Three Lions' squad for the upcoming internationals.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips pointed out that Sancho has lacked consistency this season.

“Look, his form has picked up over the last few months, but I think it was the right decision to leave him out. His form has been better, but he’s not exactly pulling up trees. When you take into account the ability he’s got and the money he joined Man United for, he’s not delivered,” said Phillips.

He continued:

“The consistency has not been there. He has only shown what he can do in glimpses for England as well. For me, there’s far more consistent players out there who deserve their opportunity right now. I’m not surprised he’s been left out. It is up to him to knuckle down over the international break and start putting in performances when we resume."

Sancho has bagged five goals and three assists in 33 games across competitions since his arrival at Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

