Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils emerge as favorites for Harry Kane’s signature, club battle Liverpool for £60m Serie A midfielder, and more - 9th July 2021

Manchester United are planning meticulously for a vital season ahead. The Red Devils have been on a steady rise under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and finished second behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season.

A defeat at the hands of Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final was disappointing, but the summer represents an opportunity for the Norwegian to start anew next season.

Manchester United could look to further strengthen their attack despite already securing the services of Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils could also pursue some of their midfield targets while some of the club's youngsters are tipped to leave on loan.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 9 July 2021.

Manchester United emerge as favorites for Harry Kane’s signature

Harry Kane

Manchester United have emerged as the favorites to secure Harry Kane’s signature, according to an exclusive report from Football Insider. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the English striker and are ready to break the bank for him this summer.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has publicly expressed a desire for a new challenge and has generated interest from clubs in the Premier League and abroad. Spurs are reluctant to let him leave but are willing to accept a player-plus-cash bid for their star man.

Manchester United I’m pole position to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. They’ve asked for £100m & two first team players👀



If true, who you offloading to Spurs? pic.twitter.com/asKqp2WsFT — Lew (@Lzw9ine) July 9, 2021

Manchester United have held conversations with representatives from Tottenham and have received positive news about a possible move. Spurs would ideally like a £150m deal to part with him, but an offer of £100m and two players of their choice could interest them.

That has given the Red Devils hope they can steal a march on their rivals and bring Kane to Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

Red Devils battle Liverpool for £60m Serie A midfielder

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United are locked in battle with Liverpool for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Daily Mirror. The Red Devils are already on the hunt for replacements for Paul Pogba, who looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is very close to securing the services of Eduardo Camavinga. However, with Chelsea eager to hijack the deal, the Norwegian is keeping a close eye on the Serbian midfielder.

The 26-year-old has been on the radar of Manchester United for the last few years and was on top form in the 2020-21 season. He is valued at £60m by Lazio, but the Red Devils could face stiff competition for his signature from Liverpool.

Manchester United youngster set to join Birmingham City on loan

Tahith Chong

Tahith Chong will join Birmingham City on loan for next season, Manchester United have confirmed. The Dutchman spent the first half of last season on loan at Werder Bremen before moving to Club Brugge in January. Chong is scheduled to report for pre-season with the Red Devils and will move to the Championship club on a pre-assigned date.

The Dutchman is highly regarded at Old Trafford and Manchester United are eager for him to gain valuable first-team experience. Chong was handed his debut for the Red Devils by Solskjaer in the 2018-19 season and has appeared 16 times in all competitions for the Premier League giants so far.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar