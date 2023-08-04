Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils enter Romeo Lavia race; Everton favourites for Harry Maguire, and more - August 4, 2023

Manchester United are working to upgrade their squad ahead of the new season. Erik ten Hag has improved the club's form on the pitch since arriving last summer and is setting higher targets.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have entered the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. Elsewhere, Everton are the frontrunners in the battle for United defender Harry Maguire.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 4, 2023:

Manchester United enter Romeo Lavia race

Romeo Lavia has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Romeo Lavia, according to The Independent.

The Belgian midfielder is expected to leave Southampton this summer following their relegation from the Premier League. Liverpool are the favourites for the 19-year-old and have reached an agreement on personal terms with the player.

However, the Red Devils are planning to wreck their plans. Ten Hag remains in the market for a new midfielder and has set his sights on Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. However, with multiple departures expected from midfield, Lavia had also emerged as an option.

Manchester United are now ready to go head-to-head with Liverpool for the Belgian's signature.

Everton favourites for Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Everton are leading the race to sign Harry Maguire this summer, according to Football Insider.

The English defender is no longer first-choice at Manchester United after dropping down the pecking order last season. Ten Hag is reportedly willing to cash in on the player, who's generating quite the attention across the league.

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing the player with interest. However, the Toffees have leapfrogged the competition and are in the driving seat in the race for the 30-year-old. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to let the player leave for £35 million this summer, but his £200,000 per week salary has complicated matters.

However, the Merseyside club remain interested in Maguire and are already pushing for his signature. Everton manager Sean Dyche wants a new centre-back following the departure of Conor Coady and Yerry Mina and has his eyes on the Manchester United man. Chelsea have also been linked with Maguire recently.

Red Devils pushing for Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat (left) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are serious about a move for Sofyan Amrabat, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Red Devils are hot on the heels of the Moroccan, whose contract with Fiorentina expires next year. Ten Hag is eyeing further additions to his squad before the end of the summer and has identified the 26-year-old as his preferred choice.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Manchester United are the favourites to land Amrabat:

"They are really hot on this deal. I think they will keep pushing this to make it happen because there seems more intent than any time up to now.

"There is still the Atletico Madrid factor to fend off, but United want to make Amrabat their next signing after Hojlund, and if they can pull that off, it’s going to be a real accomplishment," said Jones.

He continued:

"United’s transfer window was redefined over the course of July, and now August will be used to put the finishing touches to the deals and glam up the squad. I’m told there is every confidence that can make the numbers work on this one, so it’s a pretty exciting time."

The Moroccan is reportedly keen to be reunited with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.