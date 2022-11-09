Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils expect Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in January; Everton in talks to sign Luke Shaw, and more - November 8, 2022

Manchester United will look to get the better of Aston Villa in the EFL Cup on Thursday (November 10). Erik ten Hag’s men lost 3-1 to the Villans on Sunday at Villa Park in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils expect Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in January. Elsewhere, Everton are in talks to sign Luke Shaw next year. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 8, 2022:

Manchester United expect Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in January

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to leave Old Trafford next year.

Manchester United reckon Cristiano Ronaldo could leave in January, according to Sky Deutschland via Inside Football. The Portuguese was desperate to end his association with the Red Devils this summer. The 37-year-old attempted to script a move to a UEFA Champions League club, but there was little interest in his services.

Ronaldo had no choice but to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer, and it's a decision he has lived to regret. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has struggled to break into Erik ten Hag’s team. He has looked like a shadow of his former self, managing just three goals in 16 games across competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 We move on and we keep going after our goals this season! Thanks to our supporters that never give up on us! We move on and we keep going after our goals this season! Thanks to our supporters that never give up on us!👏🏽 https://t.co/KPXpPz2Jng

United have seemingly acknowledged that Ronaldo is no longer in Ten Hag’s plans for the future. As such, they are ready to see him walk out of Old Trafford at the turn of the year.

The Red Devils are also working on bringing in a replacement for the 37-year-old. Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is reportedly one of the names under consideration.

Everton in talks to sign Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is wanted at Goodison Park.

Everton are in talks with Manchester United to sign Luke Shaw, according to Football Transfers.

The Englishman initially looked to have been pushed out of the starting XI by new signing Tyrell Malacia this season. However, Shaw has worked his way back into the good books of Ten Hag. His contract expires next summer, but the club are yet to hand him a new deal.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Luke Shaw did have talks with Leicester City and Everton over the summer - and discussions with the Toffees remain ongoing. Everton manager Frank Lampard is hugely keen on the England international but Shaw is hoping for a contract extension at #mufc . [ @jac_talbot Luke Shaw did have talks with Leicester City and Everton over the summer - and discussions with the Toffees remain ongoing. Everton manager Frank Lampard is hugely keen on the England international but Shaw is hoping for a contract extension at #mufc. [@jac_talbot]

Despite his recent good form, there are concerns at Old Trafford regarding Shaw’s fitness history. The two parties are yet to sit down for talks, despite the Englishman being eager to extend his stay at the club.

Manchester United were locked in negotiations with the Toffees this summer regarding a move for Shaw. Everton remain interested in his signature, with manager Frank Lampard looking for an attacking left-back.

Red Devils turned down loan offers for Antony Elanga this summer

Antony Elanga (right) was not allowed to leave on loan this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United opted not to send Antony Elanga out on loan this summer. The Swedish forward has struggled for game time under Ten Hag this season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Elanga needs to play regularly. However, he also added that the player's situation is currently quiet on the transfer front.

“I think Elanga really needs to play more. There was some interest in a potential loan deal in August but Man United decided to keep him. At the moment the situation is quiet; but in my personal opinion, he deserves to play more as he has an incredible potential,” wrote Romano.

Elanga has appeared 11 times for the Red Devils this season, mostly off the bench.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes