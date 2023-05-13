Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Amadou Onana; club planning to offload defensive duo, and more - May 13, 2023

Manchester United secured a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Saturday (May 13) in the Premier League. Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho found the back of the net to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s team’s chances of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Amadou Onana. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are planning to offload two central defenders this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 13, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Amadou Onana, according to Football Insider.

The Belgian midfielder has been very impressive for Everton this season, registering one goal and two assists in 32 games across competitions. However, with the Toffees fighting to keep their place in the Premier League, the 27-year-old’s future remains up in the air.

Clubs around Europe are eyeing the player with interest, and the Red Devils have now entered the fray. Onana is expected to leave Goodison Park if Everton fail to survive. In such a scenario, the Toffees are likely to let him go for £50 million.

Red Devils planning to offload defensive duo

Harry Maguire is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are planning to offload both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at the end of the season, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The two central defenders have dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag this season. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have forged a rock-solid partnership at the heart of the Red Devils’ defence, forcing Maguire and Lindelof out of contention.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said that Manchester United are eyeing Kim Min-jae and Jurrien Timber as replacements for the duo this summer.

“Manchester United are interested in both players. In fact, United are planning at least two incoming moves to strengthen the defence and to replace some players.

"For example, Bailly will return to Marseille at the end of the loan in June. There is Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire who are both outgoing. So, Kim and Timber are on the list for United,” said Galetti.

Lindelof has made the most of the absence due to injury of Varane and Martinez, but Maguire has seen Luke Shaw leapfrog him for the centre-back position.

Erik ten Hag heaps praise on Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho enjoyed a brilliant return form injury on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag has spoken highly of Alejandro Garnacho after the Argentinean’s impressive cameo against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (May 13).

The 18-year-old came off the bench to replace Jadon Sancho and scored Manchester United’s second goal of the game. Ten Hag lavished praise on Garnacho.

“Garna scored a great goal, and he did almost everything good – that will give him belief. That’s good for us for the rest of the season. He is back, and he can have an impact, and that will give him confidence. One of the aspects of the biggest talents is, first, they take responsibility and, second, they are mature,” said Ten Hag.

He added:

“They have the skills and the belief that they can dominate opponents, and once again he did it. He has a big impact in many games, either when starting or coming on. He is ready and straight into the game, and that is so important for the squad that you can bring in young players.”

The Dutch manager challenged Garnacho to continue his progression and stake a claim for a first-team place.

“Hopefully, he will progress so quickly, and he can compete for a starting position. That is his challenge. Making decisions, scanning situations, when to go into one-on-ones or get behind.

"When to go for goal or give the extra pass, or get the assist rather than to go for your own success. It’s decisions like that make a good player, a top player. That is the difference,” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“But when you see it all over, he is a huge talent and is brave. He has scored a winner against Fulham (in November) and had an assist against City (in January), and now this second goal.”

Garnacho recently penned a long-term contract with the Red Devils to end any speculation regarding his future.

