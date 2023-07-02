Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Aurelien Tchouameni; club offer €35 million for Rasmus Hojlund, and more - July 2, 2023

Manchester United are looking to return to their heydays under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager took charge of the club last summer and won the EFL Cup in his debut season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils want to bring Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are willing to offer €35 million for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 2, 2023:

Manchester United eyeng Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have turned their attention to Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to Nacional via Wales Online.

The French forward’s future at Real Madrid has come under a cloud of doubt following the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund last month. With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric also extending their stay at the club, the 23-year-old could struggle for chances next season.

Tchouameni joined Los Blancos with a stellar reputation last summer but has failed to live up to the hype. He subsequently dropped down the pecking order last campaign and is generating attention from clubs across the planet. The Red Devils remain keen to sign another midfielder after their acquisition of Mason Mount from Chelsea. Tchouameni has emerged as an option for Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager has asked the club to sent representative to Madrid to chalk out a deal. With Scott McTominay and Fred likely to leave Old Trafford this summer, Manchester United could become a little light in the centre of the park next season.

Ten Hag wants to address the situation by roping in the Frenchman. Los Blancos are likely to demand at least £69 million for his services, though.

Red Devils offer €35 million for Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund (second right) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have submitted a €35 million offer for Rasmus Hojlund this summer, according to Corriere Dello Sport via Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are eager to add more firepower to their attack before the upcoming campaign. Ten Hag wanted Harry Kane for the role, but prising him away from Tottenham Hotspur is proving to be quite a challenge.

The Dutch manager has identified Hojlund as the ideal alternative to the 29-year-old. The Danish striker has exploded into the scene with Atalanta last season and is now wanted at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants are locked in talks with Atalanta to chalk out a deal. Manchester United have opted to test the waters with a €35 million opening bid for the 20-year-old. However, the proposal was swiftly turned down by Atalanta, who are likely to demand around €60 million to part ways with their prized asset.

Jadon Sancho remains part of plans at Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho’ (right)'s future remains up in the air.

Jadon Sancho is very much a part of Manchester United’s plans for the future, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 with a fierce reputation. However, his stay with the Red Devils has been largely underwhelming.

Recent reports suggest that Sancho will be offloaded by Ten Hag this summer. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Englishman is unlikely to leave this year.

“Another player attracting speculation, but the truth is the situation is very quiet around Sancho at the moment. I’m sure there’s a chance for him to stay at Manchester United, of course it will depend on the proposals but he’s not out of the project.

"The situation remains quiet. I don’t see a loan being possible for him at this stage, but then let’s see later in the window,” wrote Romano.

Ten Hag will be confident of helping Sancho reclaim his form at Old Trafford.

Poll : 0 votes