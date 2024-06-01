Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Benfica star; Michael Olise wants Old Trafford move, and more - June 1, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to upgrade their squad over the summer. Erik ten Hag's team ended the campaign in eighth place in the Premier League but won the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have set their sights on Benfica defender Antonio Silva. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise is willing to move to Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 1, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Antonio Silva

Antonio Silva

Manchester United are keen to sign Antonio Silva this summer, according to O Jogo. The Red Devils are in the market for a new centre-back as they look to improve their backline. Raphael Varane is set to leave as a free agent, while the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof remains uncertain.

Ten Hag wants to bring in a world-class player to partner Lisandro Martinez at the back and has zeroed in on Silva. The Portuguese has been indispensable for Benfica this season, registering 50 appearances across competitions, all but one of which have been starts.

The Premier League giants are impressed with his efforts and want to bring him to Old Trafford . However, they face competition from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the 20-year-old. Benfica are know to be shrewd negotiators and are unlikely to let him go for anything less than his £85 million release clause.

Michael Olise wants Old Trafford move, says journalist

Michael Olise

Michael Olise is willing to move to Old Trafford this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The French forward has caught the eye with Crystal Palace this season, scoring 10 goals and setting up six in 19 games across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across the Premier League. Manchester United are expected to upgrade their attack after an underwhelming season. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are hot on the heels of 22-year-old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that Olise has convinced one and all behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

“It's quite a fluid situation for Manchester United, because they don't really know where to attack first until the outgoings present themselves in full and that will define the budget," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“But in an ideal world, regardless of budgetary concerns, and having to wait for outgoings, Michael Olise is a priority target for Manchester United and, by all accounts, he would be very keen on joining as well."

He concluded:

“So there is serious and credible interest there. And he's the target endorsed if you like by the old regime, and this new INEOS-led regime who now control the sporting side of things.”

The Frenchman is under contract with the Eagles till 2027.

Red Devils interested in Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

The English defender's contract with Fulham expires this summer. Adarabioyo has already decided that he will leave, sending clubs in Premier League scampering for his services.

Chelsea have been linked with the 26-year-old as they look for a possible replacement for Thiago Silva. Recent reports have also named Newcastle United as an interested party in the race for the English defender.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that the Red Devils could steal Adarabioyo from right under the noses of their competitors.

"Chelsea looked at Tosin a couple of weeks ago without necessarily advancing anything too far.

"And still, the feeling is that Newcastle have been the ones pushing and at times in the last week or two have been relatively confident that they will be able to get that over the line along with Lloyd Kelly, also joining on a free," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"But I've always been told that Manchester United have been the other club kind of lurking in the background and trying to scupper the deal to Newcastle, so they're still ones to watch. The door's not closed for Tosin to also end up moving to Old Trafford over St. James's Park."

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Manchester City before joining the Cottagers in 2020.