Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Charles De Ketelaere, club not in Jonathan Tah talks, and more - November 19, 2023

Manchester United have failed to step up this season under Erik ten Hag, despite his impressive debut in the Premier League last season. The Red Devils are sixth in the league after 12 games, seven points behind leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit are interested in Charles De Ketelaere. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are not in talks to sign Jonathan Tah.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from November 19, 2023.

Manchester United eyeing Charles De Ketelaere

Charles de Ketelaere has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Charles de Ketelaere, according to Fichajes.net.

The Belgian midfielder is currently on loan to Atalanta from AC Milan. The 22-year-old has gotten his career back on track with La Dea, registering two goals and two assists from 14 games across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag keen to add more craft to his attacking arsenal. The Dutch manager wants a new face to share the creative burden with Bruno Fernandes and has found his man in De Ketelaere.

However, a move in January could be complicated given his ongoing loan deal at the Gewiss Stadium. Atalanta also have a €23 million plus €4 million option to buy for the player next summer.

Red Devils not in Jonathan Tah talks

Jonathan Tah could leave the BayArena in 2024

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Jonathan Tah, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a new defender in 2024 to help improve their leaking defense. A move for Tah has emerged as a possibility, according to recent reports, thanks to his steady rise with Bayer Leverkusen. The 27-year-old has registered four goals from 16 games for the Bundesliga side this season, while also helping keep seven clean sheets.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has brushed those reports aside.

“Jonathan Tah – Tah could leave Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 because he’s attracting interest, for sure. However, I wouldn’t read too much into links with Manchester United at the moment because it will depend on the changes that will soon take place with the sporting director.

"I’m not hearing anything about Tah as of now, even if United remain likely to target a centre-back as a priority for 2024,” wrote Romano.

With the futures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof in the air, reinforcements at the back could be a priority for Erik ten Hag in 2024.

Manchester United slammed for Mohammed Kudus decision

Mohammed Kudus has hit the ground running at the London Stadium

Journalist Dean Jones believes Manchester United made a big mistake by not targeting Mohammed Kudus this summer. The Ghanaian midfielder joined West Ham United from Ajax this year and has been quite impressive so far. Kudus has already registered four goals from 15 outings for the Hammers and has established himself as a first-team regular.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones criticized the Red Devils for opting for Antony instead of Kudus last year.

“I think Man United have made a big mistake by not signing Kudus. I think that when you look at the amount of money they spent on Antony, from Ajax, and you look at what Kudus was available for at the same club and what he's brought to the Premier League already. Add to the fact that he's versatile, he could have played out wide, he could have played in behind, he could have led the line,” said Jones.

He continued:

“I'm just amazed that Man United didn't end up going for this player, recently or even before that point. He was there, he was up for grabs. Erik ten Hag knew all about him, they had the profile there and they didn't sign him.”

Antony arrived from Ajax last summer in a £86 million deal and has been a disappointment so far. He has contributed just eight goals and three assists in 56 games for Manchester United.