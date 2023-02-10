Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Everton defender; Kobbie Mainoo signs new deal, and more - February 9, 2023

Manchester United had to settle for a draw against Leeds United on Wednesday (February 8) at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men fought back from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are monitoring an Everton defender. Elsewhere, Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new deal at Old Trafford. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 9, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite has admirers at Old Trafford,

Manchester United are interested in Jarrad Branthwaite, according to The Daily Mail via Manchester World.

The Red Devils will send scouts to watch the 20-year-old, who is currently on loan to PSV Eindhoven from Everton. The player has been turning heads with his performances for the Eredivisie side, forcing Ten Hag to take note.

The Dutch manager already has a settled centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

However, with Harry Maguire expected to depart Old Trafford this summer, Manchester United could be forced to sign a replacement. Branthwaite has emerged as an option, with the Toffees already rejecting two offers from PSV to sign him permanently.

The Red Devils could test the water at the end of the summer if he continues to impress. However, they will face competition from Liverpool and AS Roma, who also have their eyes on the player.

Kobbie Mainoo signs new deal at Old Trafford

Kobbie Mainoo has committed his future to Manchester United.

Manchester United have announced that Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new contract with the club.

The 17-year-old has been very impressive for the youth side and recently earned his debut for the senior team. The midfielder is already tipped as a star of the future, and his performances have been attracting attention from potential suitors.

The Red Devils have now moved quickly to end any speculation regarding Mainoo’s future.

The Englishman has been at Old Trafford since he was nine and has been in six matchday squads in the Premier League this season. The 17-year-old earned his full debut against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup and also appeared in the FA Cup win over Reading.

Jamie Carragher admits he was wrong about Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez has been outstanding at Old Trafford this season.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has accepted that he was wrong to write off Lisandro Martinez at the start of the season.

The Argentinean joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer and endured a difficult start to the season. Carragher famously claimed that the 25-year-old was not fit for the Premier League, citing his lack of height as a drawback.

However, Martinez has gone from strength to strength since then, establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the league. The Argentinean has been indispensable for the Red Devils, and his recent performances have forced Carragher to admit that he was mistaken.

Speaking on The Overlap, as cited by United in Focus, the former English defender was full of praise for the 25-year-old.

“I think he’s been brilliant. To be that small and play centre-back, you’ve obviously got to be a special player and a good player. I didn’t think someone at that size could cope in the Premier League, and he has coped. He’s been brilliant. What I said before about United’s spirit, he’s been a big part of that,” said Carragher.

He added:

“There was a game I saw a few weeks ago, he was sub and someone scored a late goal, and he was right involved. You saw him in the World Cup, Argentinian; he’s got that fight. Him and Casemiro coming in, it feels more powerful.”

Carragher continued:

“I think he could still get exposed in the air at some stage, but every player has weaknesses; the best players make sure they don’t get exposed or hide them. I think he’s a really good player. He’s surprised me. I’ve got no problem, I can admit when I’m wrong!”

Martinez has appeared 31 times across competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring once.

