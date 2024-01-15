Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Giorgio Scalvini, club advised against Ryan Sessegnon move, and more - January 15, 2024

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 14) at Old Trafford in the Premier League. The home side went ahead twice in the game through Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford, but ended up sharing points on the night, courtesy of strikes from Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Giorgio Scalvini. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been advised against a move for Ryan Sessegnon.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from January 15, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Giorgio Scalvini

Giorgio Scalvini has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Giorgio Scalvini, according to Italian transfer insider Alfredo Pedulla. The Italian defender has gone from strength to strength this season with Atalanta and is now among the first names on the team sheet. Scalvini has registered 23 appearances across competitions so far this campaign, 21 of which have been in starting capacity.

His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils keen for defensive reinforcements. Raphael Varane’s future remains up in the air, while Jonny Evans is only a temporary option. Lisandro Martinez’s injury has highlighted the urgent need for backup in the squad. Scalvini has been identified as an option.

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a proposal to prise him away, but it has been turned down by the Serie A side. The 20-year-old will only be allowed to leave for €60m, although a move will not be considered this month.

Red Devils advised against Ryan Sessegnon move by journalist

Ryan Sessegnon could be on the move this month

Manchester United have been advised against a move for Ryan Sessegnon by journalist Dean Jones. The Red Devils are reportedly in the market for a new left-back this month after ending Sergio Reguilon’s short-term loan deal, with the player now back in Tottenham. A recent report from The Express has stated that Sessegnon has emerged as an option.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones pointed out that Manchester United should steer clear of the player due to his injury record.

"Manchester United signing Ryan Sessegnon doesn't make much sense to me at all. He is a player that is consistently aggravated by injuries. If his career had taken off like it could have after he left Fulham, I could see why he might be in that pathway,” said Jones.

He continued:

“But, at the moment, I see Ryan Sessegnon links as not being much greater than people saying, 'Manchester United have got a problem at left-back because they've let Sergio Reguilon go. Who have they looked at in the past and who might be available?'"

Jones added:

"I think Ryan Sessegnon probably fits into that bracket. Manchester United are absolutely plagued by injuries at the moment, and signing someone like Ryan Sessegnon would make no sense at all."

The 23-year-old has registered just one appearance for Tottenham Hotspur this season, having spent almost the entire campaign on the sidelines due to surgery.

Michael Olise backed to succeed at Old Trafford by former player

Michael Olise is wanted at Old Trafford

Former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison believes Michael Olise will be a big hit at Manchester United. The French forward has reportedly been on the radar of multiple clubs in Europe. He has been plagued with a hamstring injury this season but has still delivered five goals and one assist from nine outings in all competitions.

A recent report from ESPN has mentioned the Red Devils admire the player, with the club reportedly looking to sign him this month. However, speaking recently as cited by Caught Offside, Morrison insisted that Crystal Palace won’t let Olise leave in January.

“It’s a threat, but he isn’t going in January. Absolutely no chance Crystal Palace would let him go in January. No way! If you want to stay in the Premier League, you need the likes of Olise and Eze. He is the one who is scoring and creating goals, at the moment. You do need him,” said Morrison.

He continued:

“Listen, he is a superstar. This kid can be what he wants to be. Anyone of those top four teams will come knocking on Crystal Palace’s door. He has just signed a new contract.”

Morrison went on to add that Olise could be an upgrade on Antony at Old Trafford.

“He would give Man United goals and assists – he can do whatever he wants. I think he is a fantastic player. He’s going to be top, top. I speak to Dougie Freedman about him a lot. It would cost big, big money to sign Olise. At least £60-70 million. He is still at a young age,” said

He concluded:

“I think he moves on in the summer, without a shadow of a doubt. He has got it all. If you want to do the comparisons with him and Antony. He is way better than Antony.”

Antony is yet to register a goal or an assist this season from 22 appearances across competitions.