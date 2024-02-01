Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Giorgio Scalvini; Facundo Pellistri leaves on loan, and more - February 1, 2024

Manchester United travel to the Molineux on Thursday (February 1) to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are ninth in the league after 21 games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini. Elsewhere, attacker Facundo Pellistri has joined Granada on loan. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 1, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Giorgio Scalvini

Giorgio Scalvini is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Giorgio Scalvini, according to Calciomercato.com.

The Italian defender has exploded into the scene at Atalanta this season and is a first-team regular. Scalvini has appeared 25 times for the Serie A side this campaign, starting 23, helping register 10 clean sheets.

Ten Hag is expected to push for a new defender this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Raphael Varane. Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are only short-term options, while Harry Maguire's future remain up in the air. Scalvini has emerged as an option for the Red Devils and has impressed the club's hierarchy.

The 20-year-old is tied to Atalanta till 2028, and they are under no pressure to sell. The Serie A side will only consider an offer in the range of €60 million, which shouldn't pose a problem for Manchester United.

The Premier League giants also enjoy a good relationship with Atalanta, following the transfers of Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund, which could aid in any potential deal.

Facundo Pellistri joins Granada on loan

Facundo Pellistri has moved to La Liga on loan.

Facundo Pellistri has left Manchester United to join Granada in a temporary move, the club have confirmed.

The Uruguayan forward has struggled to break into the first team after arriving with a lot of promise in 2020. His situation at Old Trafford has failed to improve since the arrival of Ten Hag.

The Red Devils have opted to send him back on loan to La Liga, this time to Andalusia. Interestingly, the 22-year-old has previously played in Spain, on loan at Alaves.

Speaking recently to Sport890, Pellistri’s agent Edgardo Lasalvia slammed Ten Hag for his treatment of the Uruguayan.

"Whether he returns to Manchester in the middle of the year (from Granada) will depend on the performance he shows. If Ten Hag continues, it’s going to be difficult. Ten Hag hasn’t used him, valued him or treated him like a professional," said Lasalvia.

Pellistri has appeared 14 times for the Premier League giants this season, starting thrice.

Marcus Rashford's future could be discussed in the summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Marcus Rashford has struggled for form this season.

Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United could be subject to discussion at the end of the campaign, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward has struggled this season, registering just four goals and six assists in 26 appearances across competitions. He was embroiled in a recent off-field controversy, which has further raised questions of his future.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that no further decisions regarding the player will be taken at the moment.

"After the recent Marcus Rashford controversy, I think his future could be the subject of some discussion this summer, but it’s important to clarify that it’s not something that will be decided now.

"I’m sure we’ll start hearing stories in the next weeks and months, but at the moment, Manchester United are not thinking about it,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

"It’s also not easy at all to sign a player like Rashford – a big name at Manchester United, on a big salary and long-term contract. It’s not a simple deal at all, so at the moment nothing is happening, nothing has been planned for the summer.

"In terms of possibility, yes, but it’s not something that’s been discussed or guaranteed yet."

Rashford was at his best last season, registering 30 goals and 11 assists from 56 outings across competitions.