Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Goncalo Inacio; club contemplating Amad loan, and more - November 9, 2023

Manchester United suffered a 4-3 defeat at Copenhagen on Wednesday (November 8) in the UEFA Champions League. A Rasmus Hojlund brace and a Bruno Fernandes strike wasn't enough as Erik ten Hag's team squandered a 2-0 lead to return empty-handed.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are considering a loan exit for striker Amad Diallo in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 9, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Goncalo Inacio

Manchester United remain keen on Goncalo Inacio, according to Correio da Manha.

The Red Devils are likely to be in the market for a new defender in 2024. Harry Maguire continues to be linked with an exit from Old Trafford, while there's speculation regarding Raphael Varane's future as well. The French defender hasn't started under Ten Hag in recent games and is being eyed by Saudi Arabian clubs, according to Caught Offside.

Manchester United have set their sights on Goncalo Inacio to address the situation. The Portuguese defender has been a first-team regular this season for Sporting, appearing 15 times across competitions and losing just once.

His efforts have impressed the Red Devils, who face competition from Liverpool for the 22-year-old. Inacio has a €60 million release clause in his contract, which won't deter the Premier League duo.

Both clubs are set to scout the player when Sporting lock horns with Benfica this weekend.

Red Devils contemplating Amad Diallo loan

Amad Diallo is wanted at the Molineux.

Manchester United are planning to send Amad Diallo out on loan in January, according to Football Transfers.

The Ivorian forward has struggled to get going after arriving from Atalanta in 2020. The player was quite impressive on loan to Sunderland last season, registering 14 goals and four assists in 42 games across competitions.

Amad was expected to finally get his due at Old Trafford this campaign but has been out since the summer after picking up a back injury. The player is nearing full fitness now, and the Red Devils are considering sending him out on loan to get him up to speed.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in his services, and a loan move to the Molineux could materialise at the turn of the year.

Erik ten Hag slammed for Sofyan Amrabat treatment

Sofyan Amrabat hasn't lived up to the billing at Old Trafford.

Journalist Dean Jones is least impressed with Erik ten Hag's handling of Sofyan Amrabat.

Manchester United signed the Moroccan midfielder on loan from Atalanta on the Dutch manager's behest. However, Amrabat has not been a first-team regular recently. He was on the bench for the last two games against Copenhagen and Fulham.

Jones told GiveMeSport that Ten Hag's decision not to use Amrabat against the Cottagers is questionable.

"I was shocked that Amrabat was on the bench. When you look at Fulham’s team and what Man United were coming against there – what’s Fulham’s biggest strength?

"It’s Joao Palhinha in the centre of midfield, and Palhinha was man of the match from a Fulham point of view. There was no doubt about it," said Jones.

He continued:

"But if he’d have had Amrabat in combat with him, I feel like that would have been a lot more difficult. So I was extremely surprised that given Amrabat’s strengths that Ten Hag decided not to pick him from the start for that game."

Jones pointed out that Amrabat will also be surprised by his situation at Manchester United.

"I think that generally he’s got to be a bit surprised at the use of him so far given the pursuit that you went through to actually sign him. The positions he’s played in and the minutes in the roles that he’s been given so far, it doesn’t really add up to the fact that Man United all along have just needed a defensive midfielder, and now they’ve got him, and he’s still barely playing," said Jones.

Amrabat has appeared 10 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season.