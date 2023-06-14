Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Goncalo Ramos; club interested in Jeremie Frimpong, and more - June 14, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League and also won the EFL Cup. Manager Erik ten Hag is expected to indulge in the transfer market to build on the recent progress.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have made Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos their top priority this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 14, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Goncalo Ramos as an alternative to Harry Kane, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Red Devils are in the hunt for a new No. 9 this summer and have both Ramos and Kane on their wishlist. The Englishman has been exceptional over the years for Tottenham Hotspur and is Ten Hag's preferred choice for the position.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said that Real Madrid's pursuit of Kane has forced Manchester United to turn to Ramos.

"Goncalo Ramos represents Man Utd’s main target for the attack. In their list, there is also Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, and, for sure, Harry Kane," said Galetti.

He continued:

“However, with the farewell of Benzema, the Tottenham striker has become the top priority of Real Madrid, who are leading the race for him, and they will do anything to sign him. So, to avoid wasting time, Man Utd remain focused on Ramos.”

Ramos has been in red-hot form for Benfica this season, scoring 27 goals and setting up 12 in 47 games across competitions.

Red Devils interested in Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Old Trafford this summer, according to Kicker.

The Dutch right-back has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen this season. The 22-year-old has registered nine goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side, which have attracted Ten Hag's attention.

The Dutch manager is looking for an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot. Although the Portuguese has signed a new deal, Wan-Bissaka's future remains up in the air. Frimpong has been identified as an ideal candidate to suit Ten Hag's tactics. However, he's likely to cost a hefty transfer fee.

Fabrizio Romano updates on club's pursuit of French duo

Moussa Diaby could be on the move this summer.

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Moussa Diaby or Randal Kolo Muani, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are expected to invest in their attack this summer. Ten Hag has seen his team struggle in front of goal this season, so he's planning to add more bite to his frontline.

Diaby has enjoyed a steady rise with Bayer Leverkusen and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford recently. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United are not prioritising a wide forward this summer.

"To start with Diaby, I’m not aware of anything new here – whether that’s with United, Arsenal, Newcastle or any of the other clubs to be linked with him recently.

"From United’s perspective, they have other priorities this summer – a new striker, midfielder and centre-back, so there’s nothing concrete with Diaby or similar signings out wide,” wrote Romano.

Kolo Muani, meanwhile, has gone from strength to strength this summer with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old has 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games across competitions this season. However, Romano added that the Red Devils don't have a concrete interest on the Frenchman as of now:

"Kolo Muani is, of course, a top talent up front and looks like he’d fit the bill at Old Trafford. However, there is nothing concrete here, despite reports in the German press.

"Bayern Munich have the Frenchman on their list, but there is nothing serious or advanced with United, so I wouldn’t expect any bids or approaches to be coming soon," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It’s important as well to respect Eintracht Frankfurt here – they don’t want to sell the player; they will not budge unless someone offers €100m. This is their clear position, so this is the challenge for Bayern, United or anyone else who wants him.”

Kolo Muani could help ease the goalscoring pressure on Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

