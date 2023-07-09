Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund; Tottenham want Jadon Sancho, and more - July 9, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to continue their impressive rise under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager won the EFL Cup and took his team to third in the Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Atalanta hitman Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, Spurs are eyeing United winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 9, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United would love to sign both Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

Ten Hag is looking for a new focal point for his attack and has been linked with multiple names. Kane remains his preferred choice, but Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to let him move to Old Trafford without a fight.

The Red Devils have now identified Hojlund as an alternative to the Englishman. The Danish striker exploded into the scene with Atalanta last season and has impressed Ten Hag, too. Recent reports have suggested that the 20-year-old has agreed personal terms to join the Premier League giants.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs pointed out that the Dutch manager would like a player for the present as well as future.

“It's an interesting one because I think Manchester United would love to get both. They would love a sort of Kane-type player, Vlahovic-type player, Muani-type player.

"All of these names, they would love them for the now and they would love to get a player that's younger for the future as well. But it ultimately all comes down to budget and they may be forced to pick one or the other,” said Jacobs.

Hojlund could be a superb fit alongside Marcus Rashford in Ten Hag’s tactics.

Tottenham want Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Jadon Sancho, according to Ben Jacobs. The English forward has been a shadow of his former self since joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

The 23-year-old struggled to establish himself under Ten Hag last season and remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford. Spurs are looking for multiple improvements to their attack and have set their sights on Sancho.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the London club have enquired about the Englishman but added that their interest is at a preliminary stage.

“With Jadon Sancho, Tottenham have enquired. I'm not aware that they've advanced anything beyond that at this point. They've also got good other business done now, quite early in the window, including James Maddison,” said Jacobs.

Ten Hag could look to give the player a second chance at Old Trafford next season.

Harry Maguire set for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag

Harry Maguire’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Harry Maguire is set for crunch talks with Ten Hag in the upcoming days, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender’s future at Manchester United is up in the air following his lack of first team action under Ten Hag. The Dutch manager has preferred a centre-rback pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at the heart of his backline last season. Even Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw have operated ahead of Maguire .

Things are not expected to improve next season, especially as the Red Devils remain linked with a new centre-back. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that West Ham United are not in talks to sign Maguire but admitted that the player is likely to leave.

“Another story we’re waiting for is Harry Maguire and his talks with Erik ten Hag. It will happen in the next days. At the moment, I’m not aware of negotiations with West Ham.

"They are still busy with the midfielders situation, as they have to replace Declan Rice. It’s not something imminent, at the moment, but I still think there are chances for Maguire to leave Old Trafford this summer,” wrote Romano.

Harry Maguire could lose the armband if he agrees to stay and accept a reduced role at Old Trafford next season.

