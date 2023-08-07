Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Jean-Clair Todibo; Leeds United want Brandon Williams, and more - August 7, 2023

Manchester United drew 1-1 to Lens at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday in their last friendly of the pre-season. Facundo Pellistri scored an equaliser in the last kick of the game.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. Elsewhere, Leeds United are eyeing United defender Brandon Williams this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 7, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Jean-Clair Todibo, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils remain in the market for a new centre-back amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of Harry Maguire. The English defender could leave Old Trafford if the club receives a proper offer on the table this summer.

Todibo has been identified as a possible replacement for Magurie. The 23-year-old has turned his career around since joining Nice from Barcelona and was in exceptional form last season.

The Frenchman could develop further under Ten Hag’ at Old Trafford. However, the Premier League giants will only target the player if Maguire leaves this summer.

Leeds United want Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Leeds United are planning to sign Brandon Williams this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English full-back has struggled to live up to the initial promise at Manchester United and has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag. The Dutch manager has enough cover for the left-back position in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Alvaro Fernandez has also shown in pre-season that he could be knocking on the door this year.

As such, the Red Devils are willing to cash in on Williams this year, with Leeds keen to bring him to Elland Road. Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Manchester United would prefer to permanently offload the player this summer.

"Leeds' interest is genuine, and Manchester United's desire is to sell Williams rather than send him out on a loan deal. It's been difficult for Williams because he's only 22 still and hasn't had any significant opportunities to make an impression on Erik ten Hag," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"That was partly due to an injury at the beginning of last season, and now there's just too many left-backs, so there's clearly no pathway for Williams."

The Red Devils are working to streamline their squad this summer.

Red Devils ready to let Anthony Martial leave

Anthony Martial has missed the pre-season games with injury.

Manchester United are willing to offload Anthony Martial if they receive a proper offer for the Frenchman, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old has been an enigma at Old Trafford in the last few seasons. His injury woes have hurt his chances of staking a claim in Ten Hag’s starting XI. With Rasmus Hojlund arriving from Atalanta this month, Martial is likely to drop down the pecking order next season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils wouldn’t mind keeping the Frenchman at the club beyond the summer.

"At the moment, Anthony Martial is staying at Manchester United, but I’d consider him in the same range of players as Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire – if he gets an important proposal, he could leave. Otherwise, he’ll stay and be part of Erik Ten Hag’s rotation squad. That’s the feeling around Martial now," wrote Romano.

There’s very little interest for the player’s services this summer.