Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Jean-Claire Todibo; club in talks for Sofyan Amrabat, and more - August 2, 2023

Manchester United have been quite busy in the transfer market this summer. Manager Erik ten Hag has roped in Andre Onana and Mason Mount but remains linked to more new names.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Nice defender Jean-Claire Todibo. Elsewhere, the club are already locked in talks to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 2, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Jean-Claire Todibo

Jean-Claire Todibo has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Jean-Claire Todibo, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new defender amid the uncertainties surrounding Harry Maguire's future. The Frenchman has been very impressive since moving to Nice and has emerged as a possible target for Ten Hag this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United have been monitoring the player for a while.

“I mentioned in April that Man United sent their scouts multiple times to follow both Todibo and Disasi – they’re very attentive to French market. Todibo is still being monitored, and we’ll have to wait and see how Man United will act. The priority will be a midfielder for now, so there’s nothing imminent on Todibo," wrote Romano.

Todibo could add healthy competition to Ten Hag’s roster next season.

Red Devils in talks for Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are engaged in talks to sign Sofyan Amrabat, according to Football Insider.

The Moroccan midfielder is wanted at Old Trafford this summer, with Ten Hag looking to improve his options in midfield. The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive rise since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The player’s agent has reportedly travelled to Manchester to initiate negotiations with the club ahead of a move. Amrabat is keen to team up with his former manager at Old Trafford this summer, and Fiorentina are ready to cash in on him, too.

The player is in the final year of his contract with the Serie A side and is expected to cost around €30 million. The Red Devils are likely to submit an official bid for the player soon.

Manchester United have overpaid for Rasmus Hojlund, says Ben Jacobs

Rasmus Hojlund (left( is all set to arrive at Old Trafford

Manchester United have surpassed their striker budget to secure Rasmus Hojlund’s move this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

Erik ten Hag was eager to bring in a new striker this summer and has found his man in the 20-year-old. The Red Devils have already agreed a deal with Atalanta to bring the Dane to Old Trafford, with only an official announcement pending.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the English giants were initially hoping to sign the player for around €65 million.

"Rasmus Hojlund is about to complete his transfer to Manchester United from Atalanta. The 20-year-old moves for €75+10m. The €85m package is significantly higher than the €65m Manchester United originally wanted to pay, but the club do view that transfer fee as an investment not an expense. This will certainly be true if Hojlund lives up to his potential," wrote Jacobs.

Hojlund is a huge Manchester United fan and is eager to arrive at Old Trafford.