Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Joao Gomes; club want Jadon Sancho exit on their terms, and more - April 1, 2024

Manchester United are looking ahead to their upcoming Premier League game against Chelsea on Thursday, April 4, at Stamford Bridge. Erik ten Hag's team are coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw to Brentford on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have identified Joao Gomes as a possible replacement for Christian Eriksen. Elsewhere, new minority owners INEOS will only allow on-loan attacker Jadon Sancho to leave Old Trafford this summer for a decent fee.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 1, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Joao Gomes

Joao Gomes is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United have identified Joao Gomes as a possible replacement for Christian Eriksen, according to The Daily Mirror.

The Danish midfielder is a frustrated figure at Old Trafford this season, after dropping behind Kobbie Mainoo in the pecking order. Eriksen has managed just 21 appearances across competitions, starting 11.

The 32-year-old has openly expressed his dissatisfaction at the situation and could look to leave this summer. The Red Devils are willing to let him go and want to rope in Gomes as his replacement.

The Brazilian midfielder has caught the eye with Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering 29 appearances across competitions. Manchester United want him at Old Trafford this year, and he could prove to be a shrewd bit of business for the club.

Red Devils want Jadon Sancho exit on their terms, says journalist

Jadon Sancho could be on the move this summer.

Manchester United will only allow Jadon Sancho to leave Old Trafford in their own terms, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The English forward left the club in January to join Borussia Dortmund in a temporary move. Sancho's future the Red Devils remains uncertain amid a strained relationship with Ten Hag.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sheth pointed out that INEOS want to recoup a considerable fee for the 24-year-old.

"With the way we're hearing that INEOS are working, if Jadon Sancho is to go, they are going to want it done on their terms.

"INEOS will also want to make sure they avoid what seems to be happening in the past 10 years or so at Manchester United, where they haven't been able to sell very well," said Sheth.

He continued:

"This is a guy who is still in his early 20s, but it hasn't worked out for him at Manchester United. There is £73million worth of investment, so they are going to want to recoup quite a bit of that if they are going to let him go."

Sancho has been in good form since rejoining Dortmund, registering two goals and two assists from 11 outings across competitions.

Journalist backs Manchester United to allow Donny van de Beek to leave for free

Donny van de Beek isn't part of plans at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could consider allowing Donny van de Beek to leave for free this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Dutch midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in 2020 but has been a disappointment. Van de Beek is on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt but has failed impress in Germany as well.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the Red Devils are likely to consider Van de Beek's departure this summer.

"He is still only 26, so you would like to think this can turnaround, but you get to a stage with a player like this where you have to consider drawing a line under it.

"Van de Beek has one year left at Manchester United, but the fact the loan spell at Frankfurt has failed to ignite any upturn in form or confidence suggests he is not going to be able to level-up to force his way into that team by next season," said Jones.

He continued:

"I doubt even a change of manager is going to change that. It is a pretty sad situation because he should have been a good signing.

"If Frankfurt don’t want to buy him, the options for Manchester United are going to be another loan or a cheap sale elsewhere. At this stage, it might even be a case of agreeing to let him leave for free if it gets him off the wage bill."

Van de Beek has appeared 62 times for the Premier League giants across competitions, scoring two goals and registering as many assists.