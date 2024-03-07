Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Joao Neves, Christian Eriksen backed to leave, and more - March 7, 2024

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday (March 9) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team arrive at the game on the back of the demoralizing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Joao Neves. Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen has been backed to leave the Premier League giants at the end of this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from March 7, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Joao Neves, says Fabrizio Romano

Joao Neves has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Joao Neves, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese defensive midfielder has been outstanding for Benfica this season, registering 41 appearances across competitions. He has started in 37 of those games, scoring two goals and setting up two more.

The Red Devils are expected to bolster their midfield this summer and reportedly have set their sights on the 19-year-old. Neves apparently has a €120 million release clause, so prising him away from the Portuguese club won’t be easy.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote that Manchester City also have their eyes on Neves.

"In terms of possible midfield signings coming in for United, the race remains open for Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves, who has been scouted by the Red Devils, and also by Manchester City," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Benfica will insist on the release clause of €120m being triggered, so it’s not an easy deal, but the interest from Premier League clubs is there in terms of scouting. So far, no club has approached Benfica to start a negotiation yet, so it remains absolutely open.”

Romano also shed light on Casemiro’s future, adding that there’s interest in the player’s services from the Middle East.

"Casemiro’s situation looks like it could be one to watch in the summer because the interest from Saudi is still there," wrote Romano.

Neves could be a long-term replacement for the Brazilian at Old Trafford, whose contract expires in 2026.

Christian Eriksen backed to leave by former player

Christian Eriksen’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain

Danish football legend Brian Laudrup believes Christian Eriksen will leave Manchester United this summer.

The Danish midfielder is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford right now and has struggled for game time this season. Eriksen has appeared 20 times across competitions under Erik ten Hag this season, only 11 of which have been starts.

Speaking to ViaPlay, Laudrup also named Casemiro, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane as players likely to leave the Red Devils this summer.

“There are also some very, very large names. After all, we are talking Christian Eriksen, and we are talking Casemiro, Varane, (Harry) Maguire and so on. Christian Eriksen will not get any playing time. Casemiro is also starting to become an older player," said Laudrup.

He continued:

"So I believe that, somehow, you have to go out and replace these players, so that you can try to create a new modern team. In other words, a team that can also press better and that brings in some new, young, fast and hungry players.”

Laudrup went on to admit that Eriksen is no longer good enough for the Premier League giants.

"No he’s not [good enough for Man United these days]. A clear example now is that he doesn’t get very much playing time. The vicious circle here is that when he is allowed to play, he is not up to speed at all. And it is difficult when you are 32 years old. Therefore, I am almost certain that he will leave Manchester United after this season," said Laudrup.

The 32-year-old’s contract with Manchester United expires in 2025.

Mason Greenwood unlikely to return to Old Trafford

Mason Greenwood is unlikely to return to Old Trafford

Mason Greenwood is not expected to get his old life back at Manchester United, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The disgraced English winger is currently out on loan with Getafe and has been quietly impressive so far. The 22-year-old has registered eight goals and five assists from 26 outings across competitions for the La Liga side.

His efforts have sparked talks of a possible reintegration into the Red Devils’ squad. New owner Jim Ratcliffe has recently mentioned that INEOS will conduct an independent enquiry to decide Greenwood’s future. Other reports have also claimed that the Englishman is eager to turn his career around at Old Trafford.

However, the Premier League giants are now expected to cash in on the winger at the end of this season. A permanent stay in Spain appears the most likely option, with Barcelona reportedly keeping him under close watch.