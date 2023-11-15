Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Joao Neves; Jadon Sancho backed for Saudi Arabia move, and more - November 15, 2023

Manchester United are planning for the January transfer window following a disastrous start to the new campaign. Erik ten Hag’s team are bottom of Group A of the UEFA Champions League, with three defeats in four games and are sixth in the Premier League after 12 games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. Elsewhere, attacker Jadon Sancho has been backed to move to the Middle East in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 15, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Joao Neves

Joao Neves is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Joao Neves, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old is a first-team regular at Benfica and has one goal and one assist from 18 appearances across competitions this season. Midfield remains an Achilles heel for Erik ten Hag, and Neves has emerged as an option for the Dutchman.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils have watched the Portuguese midfielder during Benfica's recent game against Sporting.

“Manchester United sent their scouts to watch Neves in the game against Sporting.

"They want to keep an eye on his progress and development, so this could be one to watch for the future. Many clubs are keeping an eye on him, but I can confirm that Man United are one of them,” wrote Romano.

Recent reports have hinted that the Premier League giants are looking for a new right-back and winger this winter. However, Romano has refuted those claims, insisting that a new centre-back remains the priority at Old Trafford.

“I’ve had some fans asking me about reports linking them with an interest in a winger and a right-back this January, but that’s not the information I have.

"As I recently said, I’m told their priority for 2024 is a centre-back, and, in my opinion, they’re already well covered at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot,” wrote Romano.

Nice defender Jean-Claire Todibo is also a target for Ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho backed for Saudi Arabia move

Jadon Sancho is expected to leave Old Trafford in January.

Al-Hilal could move for Jadon Sancho in January, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English forward is an isolated figure at Old Trafford following a public altercation with Erik ten Hag over his attitude in training. The 23-year-old has been banished from the first team and is linked with an exit in the winter.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Sancho could be a replacement for Neymar at Al-Hilal.

“Jadon Sancho is almost certain to leave Manchester United in January. There is both European and Saudi interest. However, a lot of the European clubs want a ‘try before you buy’ type deal. This means a straight loan, or one with an option,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Al-Hilal could be one to watch for Sancho. Their priority is to replace Neymar during his long-term ACL injury but not necessarily with a like-for-like profile. They just want a goalscorer. Sancho hasn’t been tempted by a Saudi move in the past, but dealmakers aren’t put off by rejections.”

Since joining the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, Sancho has 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.

Red Devils willing to consider offers for Casemiro

Casemiro hasn’t been in his element this season.

Manchester United are ready to listen to offers for Casemiro in January, according to The BBC Gossip Column.

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Real Madrid and enjoyed a blistering start to life in the Premier League. He amassed seven goals and seven assists from 53 games across competitions, emerging as one of Ten Hag’s most important players.

However, Casemiro has been a shadow of his former self this campaign. While the 31-year-old has managed four goals and one assist in 12 games across competitions, he has displayed signs of regression.

The Red Devils have suffered as a result and are willing to move him on. A transfer to the Middle East could be on the cards for the Brazilian.