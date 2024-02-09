Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Jonathan David; Galatasaray not in Christian Eriksen talks, and more - February 9, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their Premier League game against Aston Villa on Sunday (February 11) at Villa Park. Erik ten Hag's team are coming off a 3-0 win over West Ham United last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Lille attacker Jonathan David. Elsewhere, Galatasaray are not in talks to sign United midfielderf Christian Eriksen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 9, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Jonathan David

Jonathan David (in red) has admirers at Old Trafford..

Manchester United are interested in Jonathan David, according to Fichajes. The Red Devils are looking to add more bite to their attack this summer, and the Canadian hitman has emerged as an option.

David has 13 goals and six assists in 29 outings across competitions this season for Lille. The 24-year-old has been identified as the perfect candidate to share the goalscoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford.

The Danish striker joined the Premier League giants last summer from Atalanta in a reported £72 million deal. After a slow start to life under Erik ten Hag, Hojlund has picked up pace. The 20-year-old has registered 10 goals and two assists in 28 outings for Manchester United this season.

However, the Red Devils are hoping to add another proven striker to their ranks this summer, especially with Anthony Martial's future up in the air. David has been identified as an option and could be an able replacement for the Frenchman too.

Galatasaray not in Christian Eriksen talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Christian Eriksen's future remains up in the air.

Contrary to reports, Galatasaray are not in talks to sign Christian Eriksen to Istanbul, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United recently and has struggled for chances under Erik ten Hag this season. His contract expires in 2025, but he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Eriksen has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Red Devils this campaign, starting 11. Turkish news outlet Fotomac said that Galatasaray are in talks to sign the 31-year-old before the transfer window closes in the country on Friday, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru said that Manchester United are not planning to let Eriksen go this month.

“I would also take reports about Christian Eriksen’s future with a pinch of salt.

"He’s been linked with Galatasaray, but I have no confirmation of concrete discussions taking place. I’m not expecting Man United to touch anything at this point of the season," wrote Romano.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank recently admitted that he would welcome Eriksen back to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Fabrizio Romano backs Red Devils to target Jean-Clair Todibo in the summer

Jean-Clair Todibo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are likely to target Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender is a long-term target for the Red Devils following his impressive rise with Nice. Todibo has appeared 18 times across competitions this season, all of which have been starts, helping register 11 clean sheets.

The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for a new defender at the end of the season amid doubts regarding Raphael Varane's future. Todibo could be a fabulous replacement for his countryman at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that the Premier League giants also have their eyes on Lille's Leny Yoro and Befica defender Antonio Silva.

"The plan for Nice was to keep the player at the club and probably sell him in the summer transfer window. So I'm sure that for Todibo, Manchester United will be in the mix in the summer. But there are also other centre-backs like Leny Yoro at Lille, and Antonio Silva at Benfica.

"These are all players that are appreciated by United and many other clubs around Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain. That's why the deal is not easy," said Romano.

Yoro enters the final year of his contract this summer and is also wanted at Real Madrid, as per reports.