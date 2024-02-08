Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Khephren Thuram, Borussia Dortmund want Jadon Sancho stay, and more - February 8, 2024

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League after 23 games, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. The two teams face each other at Villa Park in the league on Sunday (February 11).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are reportedly interested in midfielder Khephren Thuram. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are said to be plotting to keep Jadon Sancho permanently at Signal Iduna Park.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 8, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Khephren Thuram

Khephren Thuram has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Khephren Thuram, according to ESPN. The Red Devils are planning midfield reinforcements ahead of the summer, amid uncertainties surrounding the future of Casemiro. Meanwhile, Sofyan Amrabat has been a disappointment since arriving from Fiorentina on loan and his stay is unlikely to be made permanent.

Thuram's contract with Nice expires in 2025 and he hasn't agreed to an extension yet. The Frenchman has been impressive for the Ligue 1 club so far and could be a fantastic addition to Erik ten Hag's side.

He is likely to be available on a cut-price deal, which will help Manchester United adhere to FFP norms. With INEOS in charge of both clubs now, the deal can be further expected to move smoothly.

Borussia Dortmund want Jadon Sancho stay

Jadon Sancho is unlikely to have a future at Old Trafford

Borussia Dortmund are hoping to make Jadon Sancho's stay permanent this summer, according to SportBild. The English forward left Signal Iduna Park in 2021 as one of the emerging talents in the world to join Manchester United. However, he failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford. Things turned sour at the beginning of this season, following a social media post that led to a public fallout with Erik ten Hag.

Sancho was subsequently shipped off to BvB on loan in January and his fate with the Red Devils appears to be sealed. The Premier League giants are likely to accept a reduced fee for the 23-year-old this summer, and the Bundesliga side remain eager to take him back permanently.

However, Sancho's exorbitant wages could pose a problem. Borussia Dortmund are now hoping he will agree to a pay cut and accept wages of around €10m per year. The Englishman has appeared 82 times across competitions for Manchester United till date, registering 12 goals and six assists.

Brentford open to Christian Eriksen reunion, says Thomas Frank

Christian Eriksen's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has sparked talks of a reunion with former player Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder will enter the final year of his contract with Manchester United this summer and hasn't signed an extension yet. Eriksen has struggled for game time under Erik ten Hag this campaign, registering one goal and two assists from 19 appearances across competitions.

However, only 11 of those have been starts with Kobbie Mainoo fast becoming a mainstay in the middle for the Red Devils. The situation has added to speculation regarding the 31-year-old's future at Old Trafford.

The Danish midfielder spent a brief period with Brentford in the second half of the 2021/22 season. He was a huge hit with the Bees, racking up one goal and four assists from 11 outings and eventually joining Manchester United that summer.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Frank stated that Eriksen will always be welcome at the Gtech Community Stadium.

"He will always be welcome back! Christian always will be. I think he knows that. And we know that he had a good time here," said Frank.

A recent report from Turkish outlet Fotomac has stated that Galatasaray are interested in the player as well.