Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, club make Mason Greenwood decision, and more - May 6, 2024

Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park on Monday, May 6, to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men arrive at the game in eighth place in the league table, but can climb back to sixth with a win.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have come to a decision regarding Mason Greenwood's future.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from May 6, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, says journalist

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English midfielder has played a starring role in Leicester City's promotion to the Premier League, registering 12 goals and 15 assists from 49 outings across competitions. The Red Devils are planning to revamp their midfielder following a disappointing season so far and have Dewsbury-Hall on their agenda.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the 25-year-old is likely to cost £35m this summer.

"My understanding on Dewsbury-Hall was always that if Leicester didn't go up, he might be available for as low as £25 million. But, now that they have, I think we're looking at £35 million. If we go back to January, Leicester actually valued him more in the region of £45 million, but I don't think it will be that high because of Leicester's financial situation if they agree to a deal," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"I think we are looking at in excess of £35 million, as a minimum, for Dewsbury-Hall if they choose to sell and the player wants to leave, even though he said that he wants to stay. There remains interest from Brighton, Brentford could come into the mix, and Manchester United are another club to keep an eye on as well."

Dewsbury-Hall's contract with the Foxes runs until 2027.

Red Devils make Mason Greenwood decision

Mason Greenwood

Manchester United will offload Mason Greenwood this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English winger left Old Trafford last year to join Getafe on a season-long loan. He has done well at Estadio Coliseum so far, registering 10 goals and six assists from 32 appearances across competitions. However, Greenwood is unlikely to play again for the Red Devils due to off-field controversies.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Premier League giants would prefer to offload the 22-year-old permanently this summer.

“I already reported that Man United are prepared to cash in on Mason Greenwood and the situation hasn’t changed. Man United will wait for permanent transfer proposals because the priority is a sale in order to make profit for Financial Fair Play, although Getafe still hope to keep him on loan,” wrote Romano.

Greenwood's contract with Manchester United expires next summer.

Manchester United willing to include Harry Maguire in Jarrad Branthwaite offer

Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are willing to use Harry Maguire to sweeten a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, according to The Daily Star. The Red Devils remain eager to reinforce their backline ahead of the new campaign and have set their sights on the Everton defender. Branthwaite has been rock-solid for the Toffees this season, registering 39 appearances across competitions, all of which have been starts.

Erik ten Hag's team has suffered due to a faltering backline this campaign and the Dutch manager is seeking improvements. Branthwaite has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job and Everton could let him go this summer to address their financial situation. The Merseyside club want £70m for their prized asset but Manchester United are hoping to bring down the price by adding Maguire to their proposal.

The 31-year-old has divided opinion during his stay at Old Trafford, although he has been in fine form this season. However, the Red Devils are ready to let him go at the end of the campaign and Branthwaite could be a fine replacement.