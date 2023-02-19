Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Marco Reus; club planning mass exodus, and more - February 18, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to lock horns with Leicester City on Sunday (February 19) at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a pulsating 2-2 draw at Barcelona in midweek in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs first leg.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Marco Reus. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs has said the Old Trafford outfit are planning to offload four players this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 18, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Marco Reus

Marco Reus has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning a Bosman move for Marco Reus this summer, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the German midfielder and are hoping to bring him to Old Trafford this summer. The 33-year-old’s contract with Borussia Dortmund expires at the end of the season, and he's unlikely to sign a new deal.

Reus’ injury history adds an inherent risk to any move. However, there’s no denying his quality, which could make him a fabulous addition to Erik ten Hag’s team.

His vast experience could also be an asset to the Dutchman’s young squad. However, Manchester United face competition from Al Nassr for his signature. Reus has appeared 16 times across competitions for Dortmund this season, registering four goals and five assists.

Red Devils planning to offload four players

Anthony Martial could leave for West Ham United this summer.

Manchester United are willing to offload four players at the end of the season, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils are on the rise under the tutelage of Ten Hag this year. The Dutch manager is likely to make more changes to his squad this summer. In addition to incomings, Ten Hag is also expected to trim his squad.

Speaking to Teamtalk, Jacobs said that Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek could be shown the door.

“The first thing is to stress though is that outgoings are going to be very important. And Scott McTominay is one name that could depart. Ten Hag is quite glad that he’s there, and he made it quite clear he didn’t want to entertain any January offers,” said Jacobs.

He added:

“But come the summer, because Casemiro has come in, McTominay will be available on the market. Newcastle, in particular, are one to watch there. Donny van de Beek is another one. It can be quite hard sometimes to return from injury and immediately find a club. So we have to wait and see whether he stays or goes.”

utdreport @utdreport Ten Hag on Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay returning against Leicester: "Maybe. We have to wait until tomorrow. Maybe one or two players can return, yeah." [mu] Ten Hag on Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay returning against Leicester: "Maybe. We have to wait until tomorrow. Maybe one or two players can return, yeah." [mu]

Jacobs also reckons Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire's time at Old Trafford could also come to an end.

“Anthony Martial is another one to watch. West Ham have really liked the player in the past, and a Monaco return is not unthinkable either. It’s a shame really because everyone at Manchester United likes Martial. But fitness has been a problem, and that might well provoke a move,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“And then Harry Maguire is linked with a different club every day. We will see in the summer whether he finally ends up moving. It’s hard on Maguire, but that clears up the squad a little bit.”

Martial has looked tailormade for Ten Hag’s tactics when fit, but his pachy injury record has been his bane this season.

Red Devils initiate contact to sign Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have initiated contact with Jorge Mendes to facilitate a move for striker Goncalo Ramos, according to The Record via Sport Witness.

The Portuguese forward became a household name after scoring a hat-trick at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Red Devils are eager to bring Ramos to Old Trafford and have approached Benfica through super agent Mendes to enquire about the player's availability.

UtdActive @UtdActive ✍️| Manchester United have closely monitored the following players:



- Victor Osimhen

- Gonçalo Ramos

- Mohammed Kudus

- Benjamin Sesko



[@MelissaReddy_] #MUFC ✍️| Manchester United have closely monitored the following players:- Victor Osimhen- Gonçalo Ramos- Mohammed Kudus- Benjamin Sesko 🚨✍️| Manchester United have closely monitored the following players:- Victor Osimhen- Gonçalo Ramos- Mohammed Kudus- Benjamin Sesko [@MelissaReddy_] #MUFC https://t.co/VmQbHrMzsq

Ramos has also been in red-hot form for the Portuguese giants this season. The 21-year-old has amassed 18 goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions for Benfica.

Ten Hag wants a new No. 9 to lead his line next season and has Ramos on his wishlist. However, Benfica might not enter negotiations for any of their players before the end of the season.

