Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Mats Wieffer; Facundo Pellistri hints at summer exit, and more - May 2, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday, May 6, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will be keen to pick up a win as he aims to secure UEFA Europa League football for next season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer. Elsewhere, on-loan attacker Facundo Pellistri has hinted that he could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 2, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Mats Wieffer

Mats Wieffer is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are planning to move for Mats Wieffer this summer, according to HITC.

The Dutch defensive midfielder has caught the eye with Feyenoord this season, registering six goals and four assists in 42 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag eager to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer.

Casemiro hasn't been in his element this season and is linked with an exit from the club. The Red Devils are scouting the market for his potential replacement and have identified Wieffer as an options.

The 24-year-old is under contract with the Eredivisie side till 2027 but is likely to be on the move this summer. However, Manchester United face competition from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa for the Dutchman.

Facundo Pellistri hints at summer exit

Facundo Pellistri's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Facundo Pellistri has admitted that the opportunity to play regular football will dictate the decision regarding his future.

The Uruguayan forward left Manchester United in January to join Granada on loan and has done well so far. Pellistri has two goals and two assists in 10 outings across competitions for the Spanish side.

Speaking to Uruguayan radio station Sport 890, the 22-year-old added that he's in constant touch with the Red Devils.

“I talk constantly with Manchester United. After each game we exchange (messages). I’m not sure what I’m going to do after La Liga ends. What I am clear about is that I’m going to have to do the pre-season with Manchester,” said Pellistri.

He continued:

“Although I had minutes at Manchester United, it was not the amount I would like given the football moment I was in.

"I am very happy for the minutes I played here (in Spain). A player always wants to play. Many times one does not put oneself into the manager’s decisions, who has to think about many more things.”

The player's agent previously said that Pellistri could leave Old Trafford if Ten Hag remains beyond the summer.

Journalist backs Bruno Fernandes to stay at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes has been indispensable at Old Trafford since his arrival

Journalist Henry Winter reckons Manchester United will not consider Bruno Fernandes' exit this summer.

The Portuguese recently told DAZN Portugal that any decision on his future will be taken after Euro 2024. Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona are eyeing the 29-year-old with interest.

However, on the Back Pages podcast, Winter said that Fernandes is untouchable at Old Trafford.

"We’ve seen the headlines over the last few days that basically only three players are safe - Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho. But I'm sure Bruno Fernandes is. I mean, at least he cares," said Winter.

He added:

“I know he moans at referees a lot and that is really annoying, but he does care about Manchester United and his goal record and his assist records, I think it's 15 and 11, so he has been contributing in a very poor season for Manchester United.

"Whether he is a classic Manchester United captain compared to those of old, probably not, but he does actually care. I think he would be amazed if the club wanted to let him go.”

The Portuguese's contract with the Red Devils runs till 2026.