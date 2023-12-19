Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Mauro Icardi, Raphael Varane wants to stay, and more - December 19, 2023

Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League with 28 points after 17 games, six points behind Manchester City on fourth. Erik ten Hag’s team next face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (December 23) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning a move for Mauro Icardi in January. Elsewhere, Raphael Varane is willing to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from December 19, 2023.

Manchester United eyeing Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are planning to turn to Mauro Icardi to solve their goal-scoring woes, according to Football Transfers. The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season, especially in the Premier League, scoring just 18 times in 17 games.

Rasmus Hojlund, signed from Atalanta over the summer, is yet to open his account in the league, while Marcus Rashford has been a shadow of his former shelf. Anthony Martial, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho have failed to contribute as well.

The situation has forced Erik ten Hag to turn to the market for answers and he has reportedly found his man in Icardi. The 30-year-old has found a new lease of life since leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer to permanently join Galatasaray.

Icardi has registered 17 goals and six assists from 25 outings for the Turkish club. The Premier League giants are pleased with his efforts and want to take him on loan in January. However, Manchester United might have to offload Martial in order to sign a new striker at the turn of the year, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Raphael Varane wants to stay

Raphael Varane’s future remains up in the air

Raphael Varane wants to continue his association with Manchester United despite a rocky start to the 2023-24 season, according to Manchester Evening News. The French defender has struggled for game-time this season, with Erik ten Hag preferring Harry Maguire ahead of him.

Varane has appeared 14 times across competitions under the Dutch manager this season. There have been reports of a possible rift with Ten Hag, prompting speculation about his future.

A recent report from SPORT also stated that Real Madrid are eyeing him as a replacement for the injured David Alaba. There have also been reports of a possible move to the Middle East next year. Varane’s contract with the Red Devils runs until the summer of 2024 with the option of an additional year. He was previously expected to leave the club for greener pastures in January.

However, it now appears that the Frenchman wants to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford. The 30-year-old started for the first time in ten games in the league against Liverpool on Sunday and was outstanding on the night. Varane helped his team keep a clean sheet and come away from Anfield with a 0-0 draw.

Red Devils not in talks to replace Erik ten Hag, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are not in talks to replace Erik ten Hag, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch manager’s position at Old Trafford has come under threat following a poor run of results this season. The Red Devils have lost 12 of their opening 24 games across competitions and have already been knocked out of the Champions League as well as the EFL Cup.

Recent reports have stated that the Premier League giants are eyeing Julen Lopetegui as a possible replacement for Ten Hag. However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that the club are firmly behind the Dutch manager.

"There is no update at all, at the moment. I have seen many stories and rumours, but Erik ten Hag is the manager and Manchester United are not speaking to any other candidates or managers at this stage. The situation remains under control,” said Romano.

Romano continued:

"Of course, they are all disappointed within the club, the coaching staff, and the manager himself with results in the Champions League. It was really disappointing. But, at the same time, it has been a tough beginning of the season in terms of injuries. Many players have not been available, and they know that it has been a big problem for Erik ten Hag."

Ten Hag joined Manchester United last season and enjoyed a decent debut campaign, finishing third in the league, reaching the FA Cup final, and winning the EFL Cup.