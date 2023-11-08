Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not eyeing new manager; Raphael Varane wanted in Saudi Arabia, and more - November 8, 2023

Manchester United travel to the Parken Stadium on Wednesday (November 8) to face Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Erik ten Hag's men need three points to keep alive their knockout hopes.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not looking for a new manager at the moment. Elsewhere, defender Raphael Varane is wanted in the Middle East. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 8, 2023:

Manchester United not eyeing new manager

Manchester United are not looking for Erik ten Hag's replacement yet, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Dutch manager has endured a difficult campaign, losing eight of 16 games across competitions. His team has failed to impress, prompting talks of a possible change at the helm.

Jacobs, though, told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils are not an appealing option for top managers at the moment.

"Regarding other managers, there's no active search at this stage. There's no name like Zidane or another who is waiting necessarily to see what happens.

"But mid-season, with Manchester United lingering in mid-table mediocrity and out with a whimper in the Carabao Cup, where they were defending champions, it's not an appealing gig," said Jacobs.

Jacobs also insisted that the club's ownership issue has to be resolved before they can consider a change.

“The first thing any manager would ask is what's happening with the ownership situation.

"So, Manchester United need to resolve the ownership situation first, and then maybe in early 2024, if results in the next few months don't go ten Hag’s way, at that point, they might have to consider a change," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"But if they keep changing the manager before they rectify the foundational issues at the football club and sort the ownership situation, providing clarity there, then anyone that comes in will be in the same boat.”

Ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 and won the EFL Cup last season, ending a six-year trophy drought.

Raphael Varane wanted in Saudi Arabia

Raphael Varane could be on his way to the Middle East.

Raphael Varane could leave Manchester United to move to Saudi Arabia next year, according to Caught Offside.

The French defender arrived at Old Trafford in 2021 from Real Madrid and has done well. However, his fitness remains concern, having missed three games this season due to an unknown injury. The Red Devils are eyeing defensive reinforcements, and it was previously believed that Harry Maguire would be the one to make way.

However, it now appears that Varane is the more likely candidate to leave, as he's keen to try a fresh challenge. Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for the 30-year-old, as they're worried that he's on a downward slide.

The PIF group of Saudi Arabian clubs are keeping a close eye on the player as they aim to prise him away next year. Varane has appeared 10 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring once.

Former player slams Erik ten Hag for Jadon Sancho treatment

Jadon Sancho's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend reckons Erik ten Hag has been too harsh in his treatment of Jadon Sancho.

The English forward has been banished from Manchester United's first team due to a social media post. He has been banned from using first-team facilities unless he apologises to the manager, staff and players. Recent reports have saaid that the 23-year-old has also been removed from the player's WhatsApp group.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Townsend said that the PFA should have a look at the situation.

"It’s gone daft. I don’t agree with what Jadon Sancho has done, and I stand by that.

"But, I mean, crikey, you might as well say to the kid, ‘don’t even come in’. It’s ridiculous. I’m surprised you’re actually allowed to get away with (the punishment he’s been given)," said Townsend.

He continued:

“I’m surprised someone from the PFA hasn’t turned around and said. ‘hold on a minute’.

"It’s one thing to not like him or you don’t want him, but you can’t just banish the guy completely from one side of the club to the other just because of an obvious disagreement. It has gone a little too far now I think."

Sancho has 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions with the Red Devils since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.