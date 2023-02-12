Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Paulo Dybala; Marcus Rashford talks progressing well, and more - February 11, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday (February 12) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men could only manage a 2-2 draw when the two sides locked horns at Old Trafford earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Paulo Dybala. Elsewhere, journalist Dean Jones has said that the club are making progress in their attempts to tie Marcus Rashford to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 11, 2023.

Manchester United eyeing Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Paulo Dybala, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean has a £10.7 million release clause in his contract with AS Roma, and the Red Devils are looking to exercise the option this summer. Ten Hag is yet to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, and Dybala has emerged as an option.

The 29-year-old has caught the eye with the Serie A giants this season, registering 11 goals and seven assists in 21 games across competitions.

Manchester United believe he could be a fabulous strike partner for Marcus Rashford. Ten Hag wants a new No. 9 this summer and has been linked with moves for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. However, Dybala could be a cheaper alternative to the duo.

Marcus Rashford talks progressing well

Marcus Rashford’s future remains up in the air.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Manchester United are going in the right direction in their attempts to extend Marcus Rashford’s stay at Old Trafford.

The English forward has been in red-hot form for the Red Devils this season, but his contract expires next summer. Manchester United are eager to keep him at the club, though.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



MONSTER. Marcus Rashford has now scored 5 Premier League goals in 2023, that’s more than Liverpool and Chelsea combined (4).MONSTER. Marcus Rashford has now scored 5 Premier League goals in 2023, that’s more than Liverpool and Chelsea combined (4). MONSTER. 🌟 https://t.co/6JiCvXUlEj

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that there’s no negative news coming out of Old Trafford regarding the renewal process.

“I do think they're headed in the right direction on this. I haven't heard any negativity around it, which is a good thing from a Man United point of view. I mean, the simple fact is, you have to reward a player when he gets to this level,” said Jones.

Rashford has amassed 20 goals and eight assists in 33 games across competitions for the Red Devils this season

Erik ten Hag advised to ease Jadon Sancho into action

Jadon Sancho has endured a difficult season so far.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Ten Hag to start Jadon Sancho from the bench against Leeds United on Sunday.

The Englishman has missed a chunk of the ongoing season due to personal issues and only recently returned to first-team action. His 30-minute goalscoring cameo for Manchester United against Leeds in midweek drew a lot of praise.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that the Red Devils should not rush Sancho back.

“I thought he was excellent when he came on against Leeds on Wednesday night. He looked sharp, pacey and really dynamic. I don’t think Alejandro Garnacho had a bad game, so I don’t understand the criticism he’s received, but when it comes to the possibility of Sancho starting on Sunday, I think Erik Ten Hag should consider bringing him off the bench again for another two or three games,” said Collymore.

He added:

“Let him continue to build his confidence and get him chomping at the bit to come on with half an hour or so to go. He’s also a really useful option to have once opposition full-backs begin to tire, as we saw when he came on and got the better of Luke Ayling earlier in the week.”

Sancho has registered four goals and an assist in 16 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

