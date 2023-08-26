Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Ryan Bertrand; club pushing for Sofyan Amrabat, and more - August 26, 2023

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday (August 26) in the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag will be determined to keep his team's home record intact.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in former Leicester City left-back Ryan Bertrand. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are pushing to secure the signature of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 26, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Ryan Bertrand

Ryan Bertrand has generated interest at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Ryan Bertrand, according to The Express. The Red Devils have been forced into the market following Luke Shaw's injury.

The English left-back picked up a knock in training and is expected to be sidelined for over two months. Shaw had been an integral part of Ten Hag's plans at Old Trafford, so his absence will be a huge blow for the club.

The Dutch manager is eyeing a short-term fix for the situation and has found his man in Bertrand. The 34-year-old is available on a Bosman move after leaving Leicester City this summer. Bertrand is proven in the Premier League and could be a stellar option for Ten Hag to consider.

Manchester United have been in touch with the player's camp as they try to chalk out a deal. Talks are at a nascent stage, but things are expected to speed up if things falls in line. The Red Devils will be keen to rope in the player before the transfer window closes next week.

Red Devils pushing for Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat is a priority for Erik ten Hag this summer.

Manchester United are pushing to sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Moroccan midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for weeks, but a transfer has failed to materialise yet. With the summer window drawing to a close next week, there are doubts regarding the transfer at the moment.

However, the Red Devils remain determined to sign the 27-year-old this year. Ten Hag has allowed Fred to leave, while Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are also linked with exits.

The Premier League giants are focussing on outgoings, as they need to offload players to sign Amrabat.

Erik ten Hag hints at defensive reinforcements

Luke Shaw will not be available for a while.

Erik ten Hag has admitted that Manchester United could dive in the market for a replacement for Luke Shaw. Tyrell Malacia is nursing a knock, while the Red Devils have opted to send Brandon Williams to Ipswich Town on loan.

The situation has left the club short of options for the position, prompting talks of reinforcements. Speaking to the press, as cited by United in Focus, Ten Hag added that he would only consider the right player for the role.

"We have to anticipate situations. So if there are opportunities, yes. But it has to be the right player. And otherwise we have to deal with the current squad.

"And, as I said before, I know we went through the scenarios before the season with our transfer strategy, and if that happened, we have the solution," said Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager could turn to Alvaro Fernandez as a solution, with the youngster impressing in pre-season.