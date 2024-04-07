Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Thalys, Borussia Dortmund want Jadon Sancho stay, and more - April 7, 2024

Manchester United will host Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, April 7, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men arrive at the game on the back of a disappointing 3-4 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have set their sights on Brazilian teenage sensation Thalys. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are keen to keep Jadon Sancho at Signal Iduna Park.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from April 7, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Thalys

Manchester United are interested in Palmeiras star Thalys, according to journalist Jorge Nicola. The 19-year-old has caught the imagination of the Old Trafford hierarchy following his efforts with the Under-20 team this season. The Red Devils are in the market for attacking reinforcements at the end of the season amid the struggles of their current crop.

Antony has been a disappointment this season, while Marcus Rashford looks a shadow of his former self. Erik ten Hag is keen to get the best out of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho and is considering bringing in a new face who can complement the duo. Thalys has been identified as an option.

The Brazilian's ability to operate on the flanks as well as a No. 9 could also make him an asset to the English giants. He reportedly has a €40m release clause in his contract, so a deal could be possible this year.

Borussia Dortmund want Jadon Sancho stay

Jadon Sancho is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer

Borussia Dortmund want to keep hold of Jadon Sancho beyond this season, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The English forward left Manchester United in January to join the Bundesliga side on loan until the end of this season. Sancho has been in decent form so far, registering two goals and two assists from 12 outings across all competitions.

However, the Red Devils are unlikely to reintegrate him into the first team following an altercation with Erik ten Hag and could look to offload him this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said that Dortmund might not have the finances to afford a big fee for the 24-year-old.

“Man Utd have spent £73m on Jadon Sancho. If he isn't to stay, nobody will spend £73m, so they will be making a loss if they sell Sancho come the summer. Borussia Dortmund, the noises we're hearing is that they'd be unlikely to afford a big transfer fee for Sancho, even though they would potentially want him," said Sheth.

He continued:

"He's been in and out of the team but scored a crucial goal that took them into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. So, this one will have to be looked at by everyone at United and not least by Sancho as well because he will have some say in whether he wants to go back to United or whether all parties should have a fresh slate for the winger.”

Sancho has been a disappointment since joining Manchester United in 2022.

Journalist advises Red Devils to sign Morten Hjulmand

Morten Hjulmand has caught the eye with Sporting this season.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Manchester United should move for Morten Hjulmand this summer. The Danish midfielder has been quietly impressive for Sporting this season, registering four goals and four assists in 43 outings across competitions. The Red Devils are in the market for a new defensive midfielder following Casemiro's struggles this summer and are apparently eyeing Hujlmand's teammate Joao Neves.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted that the Dane would also be a fine fit at Old Trafford.

“It’s well reported that United scouts were at the Benfica-Sporting game, and while all the talk is of them pursuing Joao Neves, I have been keeping an eye on Hjulmand’s performances because I have it on pretty good authority that he is definitely someone that interests them for the midfield. United could sign him at a more reasonable fee, and his performance levels at Sporting have been consistently good," said Jones.

He continued:

“He’s a great blend to fit with the current team, too - he knows Eriksen and Hojlund and comes from the same pathway that Bruno Fernandes walked to end up at Old Trafford. United are monitoring a few different defensive midfielders, but I recommend keeping an eye on Hjulmand.”

Manchester United have suffered due to Casemiro's poor form this campaign and could be open to his departure at the end of the season.