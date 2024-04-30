Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Tosin Adarabioyo, Christian Eriksen happy at Old Trafford, and more - April 30, 2024

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League after 34 games, 13 points behind Aston Villa on fourth. Erik ten Hag's team are preparing to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday, May 6, in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have set their sights on Tosin Adarabioyo. Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen remains settled at Old Trafford.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from April 30, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo could be on the move this summer

Manchester United are interested in Tosin Adarabioyo, according to Caught Offside. The English defender has caught the eye with Fulham this season, despite missing almost the entire first half with groin surgery. Adarabioyo is now back to full fitness and has registered 25 appearances across competitions so far. The 26-year-old's contract with the Cottagers expires at the end of this season and he has no desire to extend his stay at Craven Cottage.

The Red Devils are planning to revamp their backline this summer, with Raphael Varane likely to leave. There remain doubts regarding the futures of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof. Adarabioyo has been identified as an option, and the fact that he will be available for free only makes a deal even more enticing. However, Manchester United will face competition from Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United for the English defender.

Christian Eriksen happy at Old Trafford

Christian Eriksen has struggled for minutes this season

Christian Eriksen has revealed that he is happy at Manchester United. The Danish midfielder has struggled for game time this season and his future at the club remains up in the air. Eriksen has appeared 24 times across competitions this campaign, but only 13 have been from the start. The emergence of Kobbie Mainoo has cost the 32-year-old his place in the starting XI and recent reports have suggested that he could pursue greener pastures this summer.

However, speaking recently to ViaPlay, Eriksen remained coy about his future.

“I do not know. I still have a year left on the United contract, so for now, I’m still a United player. So what will happen this summer, I don’t know. But I am incredibly happy to be here. It’s a great club and I feel good, so we’ll see what happens. But as I said, I have one year left,” said Eriksen.

Eriksen has recently been linked with a return to Ajax, while there's also interest in his signature from Turkey.

Red Devils likely to sack Erik ten Hag, says former player

Manchester United are likely to show Erik ten Hag the door at the end of this season, according to former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson. The Dutch manager has failed to build on an impressive debut campaign and has endured a disappointing second season. Ten Hag's team are miles away from challenging for the Premier League and won't finish in the top four this season.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, Robinson pointed out that INEOS will look to station their own man in the hot seat at Old Trafford.

“I’ve said ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir David Brailsford came in with the whole restructuring that he’s not their man. They are restructuring, they will bring their own people in and their own structure around the football team. They are putting their own foundations in and they are going to want their own man to manage it," said Robinson.

He continued:

“Ten Hag’s done nothing this season that would jump out and you would say ‘Manchester United have got a great identity, we know exactly how they play, they’ve had a fantastic season and progressed from last year’ because they haven’t.

Robinson added that Ten Hag has done little to convince Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

"Every manager since Sir Alex Ferguson has never put Manchester United onto the same pedestal that he had. They are trying to do that, but they are doing it from the background and they are doing it properly," said Robinson.

He added:

“I just don’t think Ten Hag is going to be there to oversee the team because he’s done nothing this season to suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe would look at him and say ‘I’ve been delighted with the style of football played’."

Ten Hag has been in charge of 109 games for the Premier League giants to date, winning 63 and losing 29.