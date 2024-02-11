Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Wilfried Singo, club planning Kobbie Mainoo renewal, and more - February 11, 2024

Manchester United travel to Villa Park on Sunday (February 11) to face Aston Villa in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men arrive at the game having won four of their last five matches across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Wilfried Singo. Elsewhere, the English giants are planning to tie Kobbie Mainoo down to a new deal.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 11, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Wilfried Singo

Wilfried Singo is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United have identified Wilfried Singo as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Fichajes. The English right-back remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer after falling behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order. The Premier League giants want to reinforce their right-back position this year and have their eyes on Singo.

The Ivorian defender has been impressive for Nice this season, registering one goal from 16 outings across competitions. 15 of those have been starts, signifying his importance to the Ligue 1 side. His performances have turned heads at Old Trafford and a move could be on the cards this year. With INEOS also in charge of Nice, the Red Devils could have a huge advantage in their plans to sign Singo.

Red Devils planning Kobbie Mainoo contract renewal

Kobbie Mainoo has been a revelation at Old Trafford

Manchester United are planning to hand Kobbie Mainoo a new and improved deal, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English midfielder has exploded onto the scene at Old Trafford this season and is now a first team regular under Erik ten Hag.

Mainoo has appeared 13 times across competitions for the senior side, scoring two goals. The 18-year-old is already keeping the likes of Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay out of the starting XI.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils want Mainoo to be the face of their future. He wrote:

"Kobbie Mainoo is one of the best talents around the world and doing fantastic for Manchester United in the midfield. So much so that Man United are already preparing a new contract proposal. It’s not an urgent situation so Man United are not forced to do it as soon as possible, but they want to do it this year, in 2024, because the player’s contract is still long," wrote Romano.

Romano continued:

“They want Kobbie to be one of the faces of the project for the present and the future. He is a great talent who deserves a salary to match, but it’s just as important to make him feel like an important player for Manchester United.”

The Englishman's contract with the Premier League giants runs until 2027.

Sofyan Amrabat likely to leave

Sofyan Amrabat's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end

Manchester United are unlikely to tie Sofyan Amrabat down to a new deal, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Moroccan midfielder arrived at the club on loan last summer, but has been a disappointment so far. Amrabat has appeared just 17 times across competitions this season, only 12 of which have been starts. The emergence of Kobbie Mainoo might have already sealed the fate of the 27-year-old at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones also noted that Christian Eriksen's future at the club remains uncertain.

“Mainoo is preferred to both Eriksen and Amrabat. I think it speaks a lot about the future of all three players. Mainoo is going to become a mainstay of this Man Utd team. Amrabat’s loan is not going to be extended beyond this season; Man Utd will not take up any option on that. Eriksen’s future is up in the air. He's linked with Galatasaray at the moment but I don't think that that deal will go through either on the player’s or United’s side for now," said Jones.

Amrabat has struggled to stay fit this season, missing six games due to a knock.