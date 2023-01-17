Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Youri Tielemans; Borussia Dortmund want Anthony Elanga, and more - January 16, 2023

Manchester United have enjoyed a stellar rise under new manager Erik ten Hag this season. The Dutchman has taken his team to fourth in the Premier League after 18 games, one point behind Manchester City in second.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in signing Youri Tielemans this month, according to Belgian journalist Sacho Tavolieri. Elsewhere, journalist Alex Crook has said that Borussia Dortmund want Anthony Elanga on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 16, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning to sign Youri Tielemans this month if he's available for a suitable price, according to Sacho Tavolieri via Caught Offside.

The Belgian midfielder is in the final six months of his contract with Leicester City and looks set to leave the King Power this summer. The Foxes could be tempted to let him leave for a nominal fee this month to avoid losing him for free at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are eying the situation with interest. Ten Hag could be tempted to bring in a new midfielder to provide ample cover for Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

With Donny van de Beek ruled out for the rest of the season with injury, a move for Tielemans certainly makes sense. The 25-year-old has appeared 24 times across competitions for Leicester City this season, scoring four goals and registering an assist.

Borussia Dortmund want Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga could be off to the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund want Anthony Elanga on loan for the rest of the season, according to Alex Crook.

The Swedish forward burst onto the scene at Old Trafford last season but has struggled for game time under Ten Hag this campaign. The Dutch manager is spoilt for choice in attack, and Elanga is no longer a first choice right now.





Manchester United are ready to let him leave on loan, and BvB are interested. In his column for talkSPORT, Crook said that Everton and Bournemouth also have their eyes on the Swede.

“Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has emerged as a shock target for German giants Borussia Dortmund. Elanga could be allowed to leave Old Trafford this month after falling behind Alejandro Garnacho in the Old Trafford pecking order. Everton and Bournemouth are among several Premier League clubs who have enquired about Elanga’s availability,” wrote Crook.

He added:

“The prospect of a move to the Bundesliga is likely to be a more attractive option for the Sweden international. Elanga’s short-term future could hinge on United recruiting another wide man this month, although in form United do still have forgotten man Jadon Sancho to return to their ranks.”

The 20-year-old has appeared 18 times across competitions this season but has registered a solitary assist.

Stan Collymore opens up on Red Devils’s title chances

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Manchester United cannot be termed title challengers just yet.

The Red Devils have been on a remarkable run under Ten Hag recently and have won their last five league games. Their uptick in form has sparked talk of a title challenge, but even Ten Hag has distanced himself from such talks.

Speaking to Caught Offside, though, Collymore said that Manchester United will have to be taken seriously if they win their next two league games.

“I’m still not convinced they’re title challengers. Not just yet anyway. There is such a long way to go and because of the World Cup last month, it feels like we’re closer to the end than we actually are. We’re at the halfway stage, and if any club knows titles are not won after 18 games, it’s Man United,” said Collymore.

He added:

“The same can be said for Arsenal. We need to see more before we can start talking seriously about them being potential champions. Next weekend’s match against Man United is a huge game, though; no one can deny that.”

Collymore continued:

“If the Red Devils win that one, as well as their midweek game against Crystal Palace, then I’ll concede that they’re in the running, but right at this moment in time, not for me – not just yet.”

The Red Devils are nine points behind league leaders Arsenal, whom they meet at the Emirates on Sunday (January 22), three days after facing Crystal Palace.

